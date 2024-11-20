On 19 November 2024, a prison pharmacist was arrested for a ganja smuggling attempt at Visakhapatnam Central Jail. Officials seized 90 grams of ganja from the accused, identified as Kadiam Srinivas Rao, who was employed by the District Medical and Health Department and serving at the prison hospital on deputation.

The investigation revealed that Srinivas Rao had formed an illicit arrangement with a remand prisoner, Gurrala Sai, during the latter’s visits to the jail hospital. Sai convinced the pharmacist to smuggle cannabis into the prison in exchange for payment. Srinivas Rao reportedly concealed the contraband in his lunchbox and handed it over to Sai during his rounds at the jail.

The ganja smuggling came to light during a routine security check at the main gate of Visakhapatnam Central Jail, where officials discovered the ganja in Rao’s lunchbox. Following the seizure, Srinivas Rao was arrested and subsequently remanded in custody.

