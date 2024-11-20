US Consulate General in Hyderabad Rebekah Drame visited Visakhapatnam on 19 November 2024 for International Library Week. During her visit, she said that a US Visa Application Centre would be set up in Visakhapatnam or Vijayawada.

During her visit, she presented data expressing that more than half of all Indian students in the United States are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 56 per cent of Indian students in US institutions are Telugus, with 34 per cent being from Telangana, and 22 per cent originating from Andhra Pradesh. The data has been processed on the basis of last year’s visas approved for Indian students.

The Consular Chief at the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, highlighted a notable surge in student visa interviews this year. The Hyderabad Consular District, which includes Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, processed 47,000 student visa interviews in 2024 compared to 35,000 last year—a 25% increase.

Currently, 331,602 Indian students are enrolled in higher education programs in the United States, marking an all-time high.

Interestingly, the trend of educational exchange is not one-sided. The number of American students coming to India for studies has grown by 300%. While the absolute numbers remain smaller, this significant rise indicates increasing interest in India as an educational destination, according to Rebekah Drame and Alexander McLaren, Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate General in Hyderabad.

With regard to the opening of the US Visa Application Centre, proposals to set them up in Visakhapatnam or Vijayawada have reportedly been sent.

