On Wednesday, 28 September 2022, Visakhapatnam City witnessed two suicides, both under the Malkapuram Police Station limits. The victims were identified as S Bangarraju (30) and G Rajesh (25). In one of the suicides reported in Visakhapatnam, Bangarraju, an auto driver, killed himself by consuming poison mixed with alcohol.

Also read: Visakhapatnam Police arrest two from Delhi for harassing woman on loan repayment

As per reports, the deceased was a resident of Sriharipuram under the Malkapuram Police Station limits. Bangarraju was said to be neck-deep in debts and decided to end his life. On Wednesday, he committed suicide in his auto near the Yarada Park gate. Upon noticing a collapsed Bangaraaju, the locals tried to bring him back to consciousness unaware that he had already passed away. The deceased person’s body was shifted to KGH for post-mortem.

In another case, a 25-year-old Rajesh committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan with a saree. Rajesh, a resident of Alluri Sitarama Raju Colony, worked as a daily wage worker. Distraught due to his low income and inability to support his family, he decided to end his life on Wednesday. It was also said that he was under constant pressure from loan lenders leading him to take the harsh decision. This incident came to light when the deceased person’s parents reached home and learnt that their son had ended his life.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.