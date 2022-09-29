The Visakhapatnam City Police have arrested two persons from Delhi, who were allegedly creating fake accounts for a loan app and threatening and harassing a woman for money here in Visakhapatnam. The accused have been identified as Rahul Mehta and Abhishek.

According to the police, a few days ago, a woman (no name mentioned) from Visakhapatnam received an obscene message from an unknown number on WhatsApp. The sender threatened the woman to portray her as a fraudster to all her contacts if a certain amount of money was not paid immediately. As a sample, to threaten her, they had also sent out obscene images, saying that they would spread morphed images of her as a call girl along with her number.

The victim contacted the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police and raised a complaint. The police immediately registered a complaint and started their investigation. Based on the phone numbers given in the complaint, the police ascertained the UPI number attached to an HDFC account, through which they found out that the bank account belongs to someone from Delhi.

Also read: Man accused of brother-in-law’s murder nabbed by Vizag Police

A team was formed under the supervision of Commissioner Ch Srikanth to get to the bottom of this loan app fraud. Led by Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Inspector of Police, K Bhavani Prasad, the team visited Delhi to get hold of the miscreants. The police learnt that Rahul used his sister Neha Kumari’s UPI account to withdraw money. Through further investigation, the police learned that Rahul, while looking for a job, met his childhood friend Abhishek, who was working as a tele-caller for a company named Dynamic. Rahul through his friend joined the same company as a loan recovery agent for online loan apps. His job profile was to call up loan defaulters, threaten them and recover the money.

The Inspector said that a person named Parvez Alam alias Jitu Bhadana was the main accused behind these crimes. He was further reporting to a man named Van Chengua alias Kevin Wang who oversaw various loan apps across the country. He allegedly managed multiple online loan apps such as Cashfree, FlyCash, Cash Coin, Hugo Loan and much more. The main accused had nearly 60 to 70 members working for each app, without one knowing the other. The employees each had their ID and password to log in. The police also learned that the contacts of loan defaulters of these online apps were distributed among the employees, who harassed them for repayment.

The police arrested the two accused from Delhi for loan app fraud and brought them to Visakhapatnam on a transit warrant and served a 41-A notice to Neha Kumari. The duo have been produced in court and have been sent on a 15-day remand.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.