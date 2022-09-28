On Tuesday, 27 September 2022, The Vizag City Police arrested four men accused in the murder case of Chinta Sandeep, a resident of Sujatha Nagar near Pendurthi. According to the police, the A1 Chanti Babu (23) was the brother-in-law of the deceased person. Chanti Babu, along with M Surya (23), T Rakesh (21), and A Prasanth (22), brutally murdered Sandeep on 20 September 2022, stabbing him multiple times with a knife, and fled the scene.

The deceased person, Sandeep, married A1’s sister, Jyothi, in November 2020. Soon, the married couple started having differences, leading to multiple court cases and hearings. As per the police, the enraged Chanti Babu had been planning to kill his brother-in-law for over a year. On 20 September, the four men attacked Sandeep at an isolated place in broad daylight while he was on a two-wheeler in Sujatha Nagar. The accused also snatched the victim’s phone in which he tried to video record the attack.

Based on the complaint made by the victim’s father, the Vizag City Police filed a murder case and initiated an investigation. The police analysed the CCTV footage from nearby shops and arrested the four men near an Apollo Pharmacy in Prahaladapuram. Upon investigating the arrested persons, the police learnt that they had been planning this murder for a month.

This is one of the many murder cases that have been recorded in Visakhapatnam City in the last two months. Recently, a man murdered his roommate over a heated argument they had in an inebriated condition.

