The previous week at Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop has been very interesting with a shocking elimination. With stiff competition among the contestants, every episode is getting the audience excited to see the winner. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, this reality show is one of the most-watched on the OTT platform. As we know, the contestants are divided into two categories – Warriors and Challengers.

Inching closer to the finale, Nagarjuna, in the latest episode, questioned the contestants on their performance. With each day passing on this non-stop reality show, the contestants were seen strengthening their stand in the show. Though the rumour has it that Bindu Madhavi will be the title winner, nothing can be confirmed until the end. The finale date is yet to be announced.

In the nomination task given by the host, the contestants were asked to nominate each other for elimination. This week, though the reasons given were for competitive reasons, the contestants who faced nomination are Akhil, Anil, Bindu, Mitraaw, Baba Bhaskar, Ariyana, Natraj Master, and Shiva.

Mitraaw and Natraj Master faced the danger zone as the others were saved for the week. With a marginal difference in votes, following the elimination of Mumaith Khan, Sree Rapaka, RJ Chaitu, Sarayu, Tejaswi, Shravanthi, Mahesh Vitta, Ajay Kathurvar, and Hamida, Ashu Reddy, Natraj Master has been evicted from the house. He is the eleventh elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop.

Natraj previously participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. He is a renowned choreographer and reality show judge.

The audience votes are considered the final decision in this game. The format of this show might be different from a live telecast 24×7, but the voting process remains the same. The only difference is that, unlike the previous seasons, this season does not have the option to give a missed call. Voting can only be done via Disney+ Hotstar. And only 10 votes per registered ID are available like always.

Let us know what you predicted in the comments below.