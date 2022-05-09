Heading towards the grand finale, the previous week at Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop has been very interesting. With stiff competition among the contestants, every episode is getting the audience excited to see the winner. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, this reality show is one of the most-watched on the OTT platform. As we know, the contestants are divided into two categories – Warriors and Challengers.

Nagarjuna made all the contestants take a performance review in the last episode. The contestants were asked to rate their co-participants based on 5 categories. Behaviour, household chores, performance in tasks, entertainment, and common sense were the categories given for rating. Shiva and Mithraw were the first two to be saved in this performance review.

Tasks were assigned to contestants, on the basis of which they were saved from each round. One such game was assigning appropriate books to co-contestants based on their characters and traits. Ashu started the task by giving Shiva the book ‘How to nominate with proper reasons’.

Similarly, other tasks were played. Akhil and Bindhu Madhavi were also saved from eviction. Participants at risk of elimination were asked to convince Baba Bhaskar to use his eviction-free pass for them, After all their efforts, Baba refused to use his privilege.

Following the elimination of Mumaith Khan, Sree Rapaka, RJ Chaitu, Sarayu, Tejaswi, Shravanthi, Mahesh Vitta, Ajay Kathurvar, and Hamida, Ashu Reddy has been evicted from the house. She is the tenth elimination of Telugu Bigg Boss Non-Stop, just ahead of the finale.

On the entertainment side, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner VJ Sunny made a stylish entry into the house. He showered confidence and hope among all contestants and motivated them to do their best.

The audience votes are considered the final decision in this game. The format of this show might be different from a live telecast 24×7, but the voting process remains the same. The only difference is that, unlike the previous seasons, this season does not have the option to give a missed call. Voting can only be done via Disney+ Hotstar. And only 10 votes per registered ID are available like always.

