Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop on Disney+ Hotstar has been creating a lot of buzz about its eliminated contestants. Bigg Boss Telugu Non-stop in its sixth week has shocked the audience with its double elimination strategy. Following the elimination of Mumaith Khan, Sree Rapaka, RJ Chaitu, Sarayu, and Tejaswi, find out which two contestants have been eliminated. Are you also shocked by the double-elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu Non-stop this week?

The contestants who got nominated for this week’s elimination are Bindhu Madhavi, Shiva, Hamida, Ajay, Natraj Master, Mahesh Vitta, Ashu Reddy, and Mithra. Mumaith Khan, and Sravanthi. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss NonStop voting results, Bindhu Madhavi, Shiva, Hamida, Ajay, Natraj Master, and Mahesh Vitta were in the safe zone. Ashu Reddy, Mithra. Mumaith Khan and Sravanthi were in the danger zone. But ultimately the bottom two got evicted from the show.

Mumaith Khan who re-entered the show after being eliminated in the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop itself got eliminated again in the 6th week. Along with her, Sravanthi also got evicted out of the house this week.

The audience votes are considered the final decision in this game. The format of this show might be different from a live telecast 24×7, but the voting process remains the same. The only difference is that, unlike the previous seasons, this season does not have the option to give a missed call. Voting can only be done via Disney+ Hotstar. And only 10 votes per registered ID are available like always.

Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, this reality show is slowly picking up on the OTT platform. As we know, the contestants are divided into two categories – Warriors and Challengers. So far, three warriors and three challengers have been eliminated. Mumaith Khan, Sarayu, and Tejaswi belonged to the warriors’ team and Sree Rapaka, RJ Chaitu, and Sravanthi belonged to the challengers’ team.

Comment below and let us know your favourite contestant on Telugu Bigg Boss Non-Stop.