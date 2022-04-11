East Coast Railways (ECoR) has decided to restore train No. 22701/ 22702 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker train UDAY express. The train is scheduled to run five days a week i.e Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It will be operational from Wednesday, 13 April 2022.

The details of the train are as below.

Train No 22701 Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada Double Decker UDAY express will leave Visakhapatnam every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam Railway Station on the mentioned days at 5:25 am and reach Vijayawada at 11 am.

In the return direction, the train no. 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker will leave Vijayawada every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The train will depart from Vijayawada on the mentioned days at 5:30 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 10:55 pm.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, and Eluru between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Composition: Seven AC Double Decker Coaches, One LHB second class luggage cum guard & Divyaang coach and One Motor Power car.

For more details and bookings, login to the IRCTC website.