Telugu Bigg Boss Non-Stop has concluded its second week and enters the third week. The show is not getting as many views as expected by Disney+ Hotstar. Netizens say that Bigg Boss is not assigning tough tasks which can bring in competitive spirit among the contestants. The audience says that challengers are playing better than the warriors. Mumaith Khan was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show in the first week. In the second week, Sree Rapaka got eliminated from Telugu Bigg Boss Non-Stop. She was up against Mithraw Sharma who was with her in the danger zone.

She was recently slammed for targetting Ariyana, especially during nominations. Rapaka was also seen bursting into tears during the previous task as she alleged that Ariyana pushed her in the pretext of checking. The followers of Ariyana were triggered. This was one of the major reasons why she was eliminated.

In the last nomination process, 11 contestants were nominated including 7 Arts Sarayu, Hamida Khatoon, Anil Rathod, Mitraaw Sharma, Ariyana Glory, Nataraj Master, Akhil Sarthak, Shiva, Ashu, Shree Rapaka and Mahesh Vitta. Among them, Tejaswni Madivada, Ashu Reddy, Ariyana, Akhil Sarthak, Mahesh Vitta, and a few others are currently being identified as the strongest contestants, while the others are slowly picking up to show their talent on the show.

In the coming third week, we have to see who will be nominated. The creators of the show are positive the viewership will pick up in the coming weeks. Speculations about wild card entry have started. Although there is no official announcement regarding it.

