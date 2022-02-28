The Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop Season 1 premiered on 26 February 2022, on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, this season will be telecasted 24/7 without any interruption. The format of the show remains the same and similar versions have been run in Hindi and Tamil languages.

Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop will entertain us for 12 weeks (84 days) and houses 17 contestants. divided into Warriors and Challengers. Warriors are the Ex-Bigg Boss contestants from the previous five seasons whereas, Challengers are the new contestants. For convenience, apart from the 24/7 telecast, half an hour episodes have been released on Disney+ Hotstar as well. Here is a recap of the four episodes that were telecasted so far.

Season 1, Episode 1

After the impressive introduction of the host Nagarjuna, each of the participants entered with grandeur and picked a hashtag to showcase their personality. Here is a list of the seventeen housemates.

Warriors:

Ashu Reddy – #Pichhekistha Mahesh Vitta – #OoraMass Mumaith Khan – #Dynamite Ariyana Glory – #DareDevil Natraj Master – #Roaring Tejaswi Madivada – #Madness Sarayu Roy – #Fire Hamida – ThaggedeLe Akhil Sarthak – #Fighter

Challengers:

Ajay Kathurvar – #Sanki Sravanthi Chokarapu – #Navarasaalu RJ Chaitu – #Chatterbox Sree Rapaka – #RaceGurram Anil Rathod – #NeverGiveUp Mithraaw Sharma – #Drama Shiva – #Masala Bindu Madhavi – #Masthi

Season 1, Episode 2

Soon after the warm welcome and the fun generated from the girls ragging the boys, the dread of the nominations began among a few.

Season 1, Episode 3

Things get interesting as Bigg Boss gives the Challengers a task to interview the Warriors, while the latter tries to convince everyone why they deserve the desired post. Amidst all this fun, Bigg Boss asks the participants to begin the nomination process.

Season 1, Episode 4

Everything is out in the open, now that each housemate shares their opinions on others. Tension builds up in the house and boils down to the following list of the nominated contestants for elimination in the first week of Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Vote for your favourite contestant on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hamida

Chaitu

Sarayu

Mumait Khan

Ariyana

Mitraaw Sharma

