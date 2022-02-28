The Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop Season 1 premiered on 26 February 2022, on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, this season will be telecasted 24/7 without any interruption. The format of the show remains the same and similar versions have been run in Hindi and Tamil languages.
Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop will entertain us for 12 weeks (84 days) and houses 17 contestants. divided into Warriors and Challengers. Warriors are the Ex-Bigg Boss contestants from the previous five seasons whereas, Challengers are the new contestants. For convenience, apart from the 24/7 telecast, half an hour episodes have been released on Disney+ Hotstar as well. Here is a recap of the four episodes that were telecasted so far.
Season 1, Episode 1
After the impressive introduction of the host Nagarjuna, each of the participants entered with grandeur and picked a hashtag to showcase their personality. Here is a list of the seventeen housemates.
Warriors:
- Ashu Reddy – #Pichhekistha
- Mahesh Vitta – #OoraMass
- Mumaith Khan – #Dynamite
- Ariyana Glory – #DareDevil
- Natraj Master – #Roaring
- Tejaswi Madivada – #Madness
- Sarayu Roy – #Fire
- Hamida – ThaggedeLe
- Akhil Sarthak – #Fighter
Challengers:
- Ajay Kathurvar – #Sanki
- Sravanthi Chokarapu – #Navarasaalu
- RJ Chaitu – #Chatterbox
- Sree Rapaka – #RaceGurram
- Anil Rathod – #NeverGiveUp
- Mithraaw Sharma – #Drama
- Shiva – #Masala
- Bindu Madhavi – #Masthi
Season 1, Episode 2
Soon after the warm welcome and the fun generated from the girls ragging the boys, the dread of the nominations began among a few.
Season 1, Episode 3
Things get interesting as Bigg Boss gives the Challengers a task to interview the Warriors, while the latter tries to convince everyone why they deserve the desired post. Amidst all this fun, Bigg Boss asks the participants to begin the nomination process.
Season 1, Episode 4
Everything is out in the open, now that each housemate shares their opinions on others. Tension builds up in the house and boils down to the following list of the nominated contestants for elimination in the first week of Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Vote for your favourite contestant on Disney+ Hotstar.
- Hamida
- Chaitu
- Sarayu
- Mumait Khan
- Ariyana
- Mitraaw Sharma
