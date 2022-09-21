Vizag City has been gripped with fear as one more murder of youth has been reported on Tuesday. After the discovery of a suspicious dead body, a group of people have murdered a youth in broad daylight yesterday under the Pendurthi Police Station limits.

A group of miscreants allegedly murdered a 30-year-old youth in Sujatha Nagar on Tuesday at around 5:30 pm. The deceased has been identified as I Sandeep, an Armed Reserve constable.

According to the police, based on their preliminary investigation it has been ascertained that Sandeep has been murdered by his wife’s brother. Sandeep and his wife Jyothi, an attender at the Anakapalli Collectorate, got married in 2022. They have been estranged ever since and had visited the court on Tuesday to attend one of their divorce hearings.

Sandeep returned home and Jyothi and her brother Chitti Babu also went their ways after the hearing according to the reports. Babu who had taken the issue personally plotted to kill his brother-in-law. Sandeep who was heading out was stopped by Babu and his three other friends. They started to assault Sandeep when one of them also threw a stone and grabbed his phone. Babu stabbed Sandeep nine times and fled the scene.

The Vizag City Police immediately took the scenario into their hands and formed eight teams to nab the accused. While they successfully caught Babu, they are yet to catch the other three miscreants involved in the murder of the youth in Vizag.

This has been the third murder reported in Visakhapatnam in the last 48 hours. It may be recalled that a rowdy sheeter was murdered two days ago and another youth was murdered yesterday over a minor quarrel with his roommate.

