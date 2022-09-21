During the early hours of Tuesday, 20 September 2022, a brutal murder case was reported in an area under the Gajuwaka Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam. The accused, Nakkina Yesuraju (27), a native of Rajahmundry, surrendered himself at the local police station upon killing his roommate Venkata Ramana (26). As per the police statement, both the victim and the accused were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

Yesuraju and Ramana both worked at a meat shop in Pentayya Nagar in Gajuwaka and stayed together in a room provided by their employer. After winding up their work on Monday, they both returned to their residence and consumed alcohol till late hours. An argument, which began along the lines of the difference in their salaries, escalated swiftly, and Ramana hit Yesuraju with a plastic bat and threw him out of the room. Yesuraju repeatedly requested Ramana to open the doors till 2 am.

At around 4 am, Ramana woke up and opened the doors to head out to work. Yesu, infuriated by Ramana’s behaviour, attacked him with an iron rod, killing him instantly. The accused then surrendered himself at the Gajuwaka Police Station at 5:30 am and narrated the events to the police. He reasoned his criminal act by stating that he was unhappy with Ramana receiving Rs 2,000 more than him as a salary. He also informed the police that the victim maintained an illicit affair with a woman who frequently visited their room.

This case was one of the three murder cases reported within the Visakhapatnam City limits in the last 48 hours.

