The dead body of a 20-year-old youth was found under suspicious circumstances in the Pulaganipalem area, which falls under the Pendurthi Police Station limits, Vizag, early this morning.

The deceased youth has been identified as G Ganesh, who has been reported missing over the last few days. The police who are investigating the case have learned that the Vizag youth, who left home five days ago, never returned. It was also discovered that Ganesh’s family members lodged a missing complaint about five days ago.

It has been ascertained that the police are investigating all possible angles, including that of murder. They are looking into possible love affairs and disputes of the deceased in their investigation. The Vizag police are yet to make any statements based on this mysterious murder. A case has been registered at the Pendurthi Police Station and the dead body of the Vizag youth deceased has been sent for postmortem.

