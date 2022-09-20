The City Police, who have now formed separate teams to deal with crimes in the city, have been efficiently getting hold of criminals and putting them behind bars. Multiple accused have been arrested by the Visakhapatnam City Police on Monday for their involvement in murder cases and attempt to murder.

In one of the cases, a mother and her two sons, including a minor, were arrested on Monday for involvement in a murder which took place in July. The accused have been identified as Eswaramma (42), her elder son Y Gowri Shankar (20) and her youngest son (minor). The deceased has been identified as Siddhartha Shankar Patnaik (40), a security guard and a private chit fund company owner.

According to the police, Patnaik, who was a native of Jatra Village, Odisha, was working in the city and had an affair with Eswaramma. He had borrowed a total of 12 lakhs from her for his chit fund company. Patnaik allegedly refused to repay the money and abused her over financial issues. Eswaramma and her sons invited him over to their house on 26 July 2022, when one of her sons stabbed Patnaik to death and dumped the body in the bushes near Zinc Factory. The accused confessed to the crime, and the police seized a knife and blanket, tying them to the murder.

In another case, a man who allegedly attempted to murder another man on suspicion of the latter having an affair with his wife was arrested on Sunday evening. Identified as M Srinu (34), the accused was a resident of Yarada and a daily wage worker. Srinu, who married his uncle’s daughter back in 2007, had a suspicion about her affair with M Tata Rao (30). Rao, an employee at the SBC Dolphin Hills, was returning home late in the evening on 17 September.

The accused, who was waiting for Rao at the Dolphin Hills gate, threw chilli powder on Rao’s face and attacked him with an iron rod. Srinu allegedly stabbed Rao in his chest with a knife in an attempt to murder him. Malkapuram Inspector B Luther Babu and his team arrested the accused at Yarada bus shelter and recovered the tool on Sunday evening. The accused has been sent to remand.

