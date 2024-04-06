On 5 April 2024, the Vizag City Police successfully apprehended a suspect in connection with a theft at a government wine shop. The crime, which occurred on the night of 18 March, resulted in the theft of property valued at approximately Rs 3,23,000.

The supervisor of the wine shop, Seethini Ganesh, reported the incident to the Gajuwaka Police Station after discovering that the establishment’s roof and ceiling were damaged, and the cash chest was broken into. A sum of Rs 5,50,580, which was previously secured within the chest, was also missing.

Following the report, a case was registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Under the direction of the City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate, Dr A Ravi Shankar, IPS, and on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) – Crimes, P Venkata Ratnam, two teams were assembled to investigate.

The teams, supervised by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime – Zone II, Shyamala Rao, and led by South Sub-Division Crimes Inspector, K Srinivasa Rao Garla, utilized evidence from the crime scene and technology to track the suspect’s movements.

The accused, Mitthireddy Srinu, also known as Dubai Srinu, was arrested following a comprehensive investigation. Srinu, a resident of Mantripalem Village, Paravada Mandal, Anakapalli District, has a record of previous criminal activity, and a history of substance abuse. The police successfully recovered cash worth Rs 2,85,000 from him, as well as a mobile phone valued at Rs 38,000, totalling the stolen property’s worth.

Before being caught red-handed for the theft at the wine shop, Srinu was also arrested in September 2023, when he was apprehended for stealing copper from a scrap shop in the Duvvada area, for which he was subsequently incarcerated at Vizag Central Jail.

The police have issued an appeal urging the residents of Visakhapatnam to secure their offices and shops at night, monitor security personnel, and install CCTV cameras to deter and document any unlawful activities. In the press note issued, the police emphasized that they are committed to maintaining vigilance over suspects and ensuring legal measures are enforced to prevent future incidents.

