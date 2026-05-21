Celebrate International Tea Day at These Iconic Tea Stalls in Vizag!

In Vizag, tea isn’t just a drink. It’s a daily ritual, a conversation starter, and sometimes even a reason to meet. Beyond cafes and restaurants, the city’s real social energy often lives in its tea stalls. These small roadside stalls may look simple, but many of them have built loyal fanbases over the years. From early morning regulars to late-night chai runs, these tea stalls have become unofficial community hubs where stories are shared over steaming glasses of chai. So, this International Tea Day, celebrate the joy of this wonderful drink at these tea stalls in Vizag!

Here are 7 Tea stalls in Vizag:

1. Hyderabad Irani chai ( Jagadamba Junction

A classic chai stop in the heart of the city. Known for strong Iranian-style tea and a constant flow of shoppers, office-goers, and others.

2.Tea Time(Behind Jagadamba Theatre)

A late-night favourite that gets busy after shows. Quick chai, strong taste, and nonstop crowd energy make it a reliable hangout spot.

A student favourite tea stall that has become a regular meetup point. Simple meetups, strong cutting chai, and always-active evenings.

4. Tea and Biscuit Stall(104 area)

An old-school local gem known for its basic but addictive chai + biscuit combo. Popular with early morning regulars and residents.

5.Vizag Chai Junction(Rama Talkies Road)

Fast-growing stall with a local youth crowd. Famous for its strong masala chai and consistent evening rush.

6.Tea Spot (Madurwada)

A daily spot for nearby apartment residents. Affordable chai, simple setup and steady crowd throughout the day.

7. VNR Tea and Fast Food Centre (PM Palem/ Madurwada)

A combo stall serving tea, snacks, and quick meals. Popular for group hangouts and evening tea breaks.

8. The Tea Tree ( Madurwada

A slightly modern tea stall with a clean setup. Popular among students and professionals for a quick chai break.

Celebrated annually to promote the health benefits, cultural heritage, and economic significance of tea, International Tea Day is observed on May 21 worldwide. A slightly modern tea stall with a clean setup. Popular among students and professionals for a quick chai break. These tea stalls are the best place to celebrate this International Tea Day.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.