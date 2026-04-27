Best vegetarian dishes in Vizag you must try

From fragrant street food stalls to stylish restaurants, Vizag is a true haven for vegetarians. The city’s vibrant food scene brings together classic Andhra flavours and inventive global cuisine, offering an exciting array of delicious vegetarian dishes. Whether you’re a local, a visitor, or simply a food lover, Vizag’s diverse vegetarian fare promises something for every palate. Here are some of the best vegetarian dishes you must try in Vizag:

Best vegetarian dishes in Vizag that you can try!

1. Crispy Corn

Golden corn kernels are coated in a crispy, flavour-packed layer and seasoned with spicy, lemony, and herby notes. Finished with a ginger-garlic kick and the aroma of curry leaves, this snack delivers the perfect balance of crunch and flavour.

Where to find: Eaters Stop, Dwaraka Nagar

2. Paneer 65

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, Paneer 65 beautifully blends South Indian flavours with Indo-Chinese flair. Fried paneer cubes are tossed in a spicy, gingery sauce made with chilli and soy, then finished with a tempering of garlic, curry leaves, and green chillies.

Where to find: Cascades Restaurant, The Dolphin Hotel

3. Pesarattu

While dosas now come in endless variations, nothing beats the simplicity of a classic crispy plain dosa or the underrated pesarattu. Made with green gram batter, this wholesome Andhra favourite is often paired with upma, though many still love it with coconut chutney.

Where to find: Maa Nethi Vindu, Ram Nagar

4. Schezwan Mapo Tofu

A complete meal in itself, this dish features tofu stir-fried in a bold Schezwan pepper sauce, packed with heat and umami flavours. Served alongside fragrant jasmine rice, it offers the perfect mix of comfort and spice.

Where to find: Misaki Restaurant, Daspalla Hotel

5. Chilli Basil Mushroom Bao

Mushrooms are tossed in a spicy, aromatic basil sauce that brings together Thai and Chinese flavours in the best way. The savoury filling is tucked into soft, freshly steamed bao buns, making for a flavourful bite that is both comforting and indulgent.

Where to find: Eat Asian, Balaji Nagar, Asillmetta

From traditional Andhra favourites to fusion delights, Vizag’s vegetarian offerings are as diverse as they are delicious. Exploring these dishes is a culinary adventure that celebrates the city’s love for vibrant flavours and fresh ingredients. No matter your tastes, Vizag’s best vegetarian dishes are sure to leave you craving more.

Also read: Lost flavours of Vizag: Restaurants we wish were still around!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.