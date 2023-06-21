Chris Hemsworth, the Thor star, impressed those who enjoy action thriller movies yet again with the English film Extraction 2, which was recently released globally on the Netflix platform. Directed by Sam Hargrave, and written by Joe Russo, the action thriller is based on a graphic novel, Ciudad, by Ande Parks. The English flick was released to majorly positive reviews and is currently trending on Netflix globally. Similar to the Hemsworth starrer, the OTT platform is home to several internationally-acclaimed action thrillers that are sure to appease you.

Here are the best English action thriller movies on Netflix like Extraction 2.

American Made

Based on a true story, a pilot named Barry Seal (Tom Cruise) is recruited by the CIA to run covert operations but soon finds himself involved in drug smuggling and money laundering for the Medellín Cartel. Directed by Doug Liman, this fast-paced crime drama combines thrilling action with Cruise’s charismatic performance.

IMDb rating: 7.1

Hell or High Water

Two brothers, Toby Howard (Chris Pine) and Tanner Howard (Ben Foster), carry out a series of bank robberies to save their family’s ranch while being pursued by a determined Texas Ranger, Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges). Directed by David Mackenzie, this modern western delivers a gripping story, stellar performances, and a thought-provoking exploration of economic struggle.

IMDb rating: 7.6

The Foreigner

When his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism, a grieving father named Quan Ngoc Minh (Jackie Chan) seeks justice and revenge against the IRA members responsible. Directed by Martin Campbell, this tense action thriller features Chan’s impressive martial arts skills and a captivating performance by Pierce Brosnan as a former IRA member.

IMDb rating: 7.0

Upgrade

After a man named Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) is left paralyzed and his wife killed, he receives an experimental AI implant called STEM that gives him enhanced physical abilities and seeks revenge against those who destroyed his life. Directed by Leigh Whannell, this sci-fi action thriller combines thrilling action sequences with a thought-provoking exploration of technology and humanity.

IMDb rating: 7.5

Drive

In a world of high-speed chases and dangerous heists, a mysterious Hollywood stunt driver (Ryan Gosling) finds himself entangled in a perilous game when a heist goes awry. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, this stylish and intense thriller showcases Gosling’s captivating performance as he navigates through a treacherous underworld.

IMDb rating: 7.8

Edge of Tomorrow

In a war against alien invaders, a reluctant soldier (Tom Cruise) finds himself caught in a time loop, reliving the same deadly battle repeatedly. With the help of a skilled warrior (Emily Blunt), he must master his abilities and rewrite his fate to save humanity. Directed by Doug Liman, this sci-fi thriller delivers exhilarating action and mind-bending twists.

IMDb rating: 7.9

