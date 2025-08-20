Some call it the “Scotland of the East” Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report 2025 calls it India’s most searched destination. With so many credits to its name, now is the perfect time to skip the usual Goa and Manali and plan a trip from Vizag to Shillong! The northeastern gem and Meghalaya’s capital, the city emerged as the country’s most searched for travel destination, and for good reason. With its lively hills, delicious Khasi food, forests, waterfalls, cosy cafes and music bars, it is an exciting city to be in. Discover how to experience it best with our Vizag to Shillong travel guide!

Getting there

The distance between both cities is 1,892 km. Undoubtedly, the most convenient way to cover it is by train or flight.

By rail: The closest major railway station to Shillong is Guwahati Railway Station. Fortunately, there are train services from Vizag to Guwahati. Consider Train no 22503 Dibrugarh Vivek SF Express or Train no 12509 Guwahati SF Express, Train no 12503 Agartala Humsafar Express, Train no 12515 Silchar SF Express or ⁦Train no 15630 Nagaon Express ⁩for your travels. Notably, it takes over 30 hours to reach Guwahati on any of these trains.

From Guwahati, you can avail a cab or board a bus to Shillong, which is only about 104 km away. According to travellers online, you can find several shared taxis and scheduled buses from Paltaan Bazaar or Khanapara to Police Bazaar in Shillong.

By air: While there are no direct Vizag to Shillong flights, Spice Jet, IndiGo, Air India, and more operate flight services with layovers in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and such. Currently, the minimum fare is about Rs 16,000.

Alternatively, you can also opt for an indirect flight from Vizag to Guwahati (fares and travel times are comparatively lower). Guwahati Airport offers helicopter ride services to Shillong.

What’s the best time to visit Shillong?

As Shillong is a hill station, it is at its best during the winters. Most consider October to January to be the ideal time to visit. Monsoons, i.e., July to September, are also glorious as the surrounding waterfalls and woods come to life. However, monsoon travel poses risks like landslides, heavy rainfall, and more, and one must exercise the utmost caution and regard for his/her safety during this time.

Where to stay in Shillong?

After the long and arduous journey from Vizag to Shillong, the first item on the itinerary would be a much-needed nap. Whether you’re on the hunt for the most lavish bed in town or a simple cot to keep you warm, the hill station has hotels and stays that promise both (and everything else in between). The following prominent, high-rated options are worth considering –

2 to 4 star hotels: OYO Latei Ville Inn, Hotel Indiana, Hotel Centre Point, The Habitat Shillong, The Golf Retreat Shillong, Hotel Alpine Continental, Ladybird Hotel, The Loft – Executive Inn, Pheonix Residency, Hotel Heiga – VNS

Homestays: The Fratelli Guest House, Imperial Heritage Homestay, Melody Charm Homestay, Mawroh Botique Homestay, Aerodene Cottage, Rockcliff Homestay

Luxury stays: Courtyard by Marriott, Vivanta Meghalaya, The Heritage Club (Tripura Castle), Hotel Polo Towers

Budget-friendly backpacking hostels: Zostel Shillong, Youth Hostel, Silver brook Shillong Homestay (dormitories available), Isabella Travellers Hostel, Stargaze Backpackers

Things to do in Shillong

Once you’re settled in and refreshed, it is finally time to begin doing what you came for: sightseeing! In this part of our travel guide, we unpack some must-experience tourist places to visit in Shillong. Take a look:

Police Bazaar

First stop, the Bazaar! This famous marketplace is a no-skip. While you empty your wallet shopping indigenous Meghalaya apparel and jewellery, bamboo handicrafts, woolen wear, orange tea, and more, you can also fill up your stomach with local delicacies like momos, Shillong Aloo Muri, and Smoked Meat here.

Shillong Peak

If you’re going from Vizag to Shillong, you understand the value of a good panoramic viewpoint. Located at an altitude of 1,965 metres, the Shillong Peak lets you see the entirety of the beautiful valley from up high!

Ward’s Lake and Botanical Garden

Said to be over 100 years old, Ward’s Lake is touted as one of the most beautiful tourist places in Shillong. It is a pretty man-made lake with a charming garden to accompany. You can also go boating here. If you’re looking for a moment of peace amidst your Vizag to Shillong trip, this is where you’ll find it.

Don Bosco Museum

When in Meghalaya, there’s no better way to learn about the region’s culture than by visiting the Don Bosco museum. Here, you can learn from exhibits that reflect the indigenous and tribal lifestyles of the locals. Their artefacts, clothing, musical instruments, history, and more can be seen here.

Laitlum Canyons

If there was only one item we could include in this travel guide among the numerous tourist places to visit in Shillong, it would be this. Laitlum Canyons or the “end of the hills” is at an hour’s distance from the city. However, the wait is well-worth the destination.

With rolling green hills enveloped by foggy clouds and undisturbed by the world, Laitlum Canyons are a sight to behold. Many compare it to the Scottish Highlands. While the view makes it a brilliant muse for the passionate photographer, the trekking trail leading up to it is an interesting challenge for the active adventurer.

Elephant Falls

One of the most famous places to visit in Shillong, the Elephant Falls is a three-tiered waterfall. It has garnered a reputation for its natural beauty. Evidently, its name comes from an elephant-shaped rock which was once found at its base.

With refreshingly green surroundings, the Elephant Falls make for an enjoyable experience. You can even get closer to the base and experience the waterfall better through a series of steps set up for that very purpose.

Umiam Lake and Lum Sohpetbneng

There’s something rather healing about a lake set amidst sweeping hills and valleys. Umiam Lake proves it through and through. About an hour from Shillong, this peaceful spot is surrounded by East Khasi Hills and looks glitteringly beautiful. You can even try out activities like boating, water skiing, kayaking, and more here.

For a better view of the lake, hike up Sohpetbneng Peak, which is less than half an hour away. It takes a small hike to get up to its summit, but the sight from the top is a breathtaking reward. Local Khasi folklore dictate that a natural bridge, connecting Earth to heaven, once existed on top of this hill.

Khasi Heritage Village

For a better understanding of Khasi culture, one of the must-visit tourist places in Shillong is Khasi Heritage Village in Mawphlang. While it is 27 km away from the city, it is an interesting attraction. The village attempts to convey the lives and traditions of the local hill tribe to visitors. It has traditional Khasi-style houses, a museum that showcases weapons and daily-use objects, an amphitheater screening informative documentaries, archery, and more.

Nicknamed “the abode of the clouds,” Shillong is a breath of fresh air and a break from the bustle. For the traveller looking to find oneself, it is worth exploring. If you’re considering a trip, make sure to pack warm and carry a camera. With this Shillong travel guide, we hope you have a memorable experience of this unforgettable place!

