The North East is known for its varied culture as a result of its many groups and tribes. The Seven Sisters have a lot to offer to tourists looking for a one-of-a-kind experience. From lush forests to pristine rivers and beautiful mountain ranges, there is much to relish on a journey there. The hill stations of the North East India are wonderful places to visit when one is in search of something different. They offer visitors a calming experience while also not leaving them bored with nothing to do. A visit to one of these hill stations will leave you with a deep appreciation for the way of life that people have over there, while also giving you unforgettable memories that will live on in your head rent-free.

Here is a list of the best hill stations in India where you can explore the culture of North East India.

Aizawl

The largest city in Mizoram, and also the capital of the state, Aizawl is an absolutely breathtaking hill station. It sits around 3,700 feet above sea level with the rivers Tuirial and Tlawng flowing to its east and west respectively. It is also home to around 25% of Mizoram’s entire population which makes it a great place to experience the culture of the Mizos. It is accessible via air through the Lengpui Airport, which is 32 kilometres away. Silchar, the capital of Assam, is 172 kilometres from Aizawl.

Shillong

This city is a great place to experience the diversity of the northeast. People from all across India call Shillong their home and you’ll find a wide variety of languages spoken in this city. The rolling hills around Shillong reminded the British of Scotland which made them refer to it as the “Scotland of the East”. It is also famously known as the music capital of India with several music festivals and concerts taking place in and around the city. Shillong is around three hours away by road from Guwahati, Assam’s commercial hub. There are several taxis and buses that operate daily between the two cities.

Gangtok

Standing more than 1.6 kilometres above sea level, Gangtok is the capital and the most populated city of Sikkim. This city is well known for its significant Buddhist population and beautiful monasteries. Gangtok has a unique mixture of people that includes Nepali Gorkhas, Bhutias, and Lepchas. This city is also a great place to experience Tibetan food like Momos and Thukpa. Gangtok is connected to the rest of the country by National Highway 10 which links it to Siliguri.

Mokokchung

On this list of best hill stations in North East India, Mokokchung is the best place to visit for a truly unique and serene experience. Mokokchung is a town in Nagaland populated predominantly by the Ao tribe. This makes it a great place to experience the traditions and culture of one of the largest tribes in Nagaland. This town has several locations where the scenery is captivating, to say the least. Mokokchung is also a great place to experience Naga cuisine and has several restaurants that serve fresh local cuisine. December is a truly spectacular time to visit Mokokchung as the town comes alive with decorations on every house and roadside stalls serving up unique and delicious food. The closest railway station to Mokokchung is Mariani in Assam which is 84 kilometres away. There are several daily shared taxi services available from Kohima and Dimapur to Mokokchung.

Kohima

Kohima is one of the most happening cities in the Northeast. With a rich mixture of several Naga tribes in this city, it is a great place to learn more about the state and its people. Kohima is also a place where the old meets the new and there is a lot to do while in the city. From fancy restaurants with exotic menus to parks with stunning views, Kohima has a lot to offer to visitors. Kohima also has several concerts and events happening all throughout the year. It is well known for hosting the Hornbill festival every December. Another reason to visit Kohima during the winter is the street carnival which should leave you with an unforgettable experience. Kohima is 69 kilometres away from Dimapur which has a domestic airport and a railway station.

