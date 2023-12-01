Owing to safety related modernization works, two trains passing over Vizag and other parts of Waltair Division have been rescheduled. The railway authorities will be placing RCC segmental boxes by cut and cover method, rebuilding the slab bridges over Visakhapatnam-Palasa and Rayagada-Vizianagaram section.

The two trains which are rescheduled connecting Vizag are:

Guwahati-SMV Bengaluru SF express (train no 12510) leaving Guwahati on 3 December at 06:15hrs is rescheduled by three hours and will now depart at 09:15hrs on 3 December 2023.

Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Vivek SF express (train no 22504) leaving Dibrugarh on 2 December at 19:55hrs is rescheduled by three hours and will now depart at 22:55hrs on 2 December 2023.

It may be recalled that several trains connecting Visakhapatnam to Agra have been cancelled owning to the non interlocking works at the Mathura Station. The Central Railway Department is carrying out many modernization and other safety works in many stations across the country.

