Due to non-interlocking works at Mathura Station, several Visakhapatnam-bound trains are cancelled. The cancellation is attributed to the complete yard remodelling over the Palwal-Mathura section in the Agra Division of North Central Railway.

Here are the details of the cancelled Visakhapatnam-bound trains.

Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi Express (12803) departing from Visakhapatnam on 8, 12, 15, 19, 29 January, and 2 February is cancelled.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Swarna Jayanthi Express (12804) departing from Hazrat Nizamuddin on 10, 14, 17, 21, 31 January, and 4 February is cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata Express (12807) departing from Visakhapatnam on various dates from 9 January to 4 February is cancelled.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express (12808) departing from Hazrat Nizamuddin on various dates from 11 January to 6 February is cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express (20807) departing from Visakhapatnam on 19, 20, 23, 26, 27, 30, January, 2, and 3 February is cancelled.

Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express (20808) departing from Amritsar on 21, 24, 27, 28, 31 January, 3, 4, and 7 February is cancelled.

