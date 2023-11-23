Taking the New Year and Sankranthi passenger rush into consideration, the East Coast Railway officials have extended the services of three weekly special trains connecting Vizag to major destinations. These services have been extended till 31 January 2024. The details of the trains are as follows.

Train number 08579, Vizag to Secunderabad weekly special. In the return direction, train number 08580, Secunderabad to Vizag weekly special has been extended.

Train number 08583, Vizag to Tirupati weekly special. In the return direction, train number 08584, Tirupati to Vizag weekly special has been extended.

Train number 08543, Vizag to Bengaluru weekly special. In the return direction, train number 08544, Bengaluru to Vizag weekly special has been extended.

Passengers are appealed to make note of the extension of these weekly special trains from Vizag.

