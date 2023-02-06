India has much to offer when it comes to memorable experiences. Every corner of the country is dotted with places that will leave a lasting impression on the minds of travellers. Even the journeys have plenty of magical moments to catch. Railway journeys offer some of the most unique views among the modes of transportation available. Being the fourth largest national railway system in the world and spanning over 68,000 kilometres in length, India has several train routes that one could take to behold the enchanting scenic landscapes of the country.

Here is a list of scenic train routes in India that offer an exceptional travel experience.

Kalka-Shimla Railway

This route is steeped in history and has been in operation since 1903. The narrow-gauge line starts in Kalka, Haryana at an elevation of 2,159 feet above sea level and reaches Shimla, which has an elevation of 6,811 feet above sea level. Along the way, there are several breathtaking pine forests, tunnels and bridges that make the journey an unforgettable experience.

Bhubaneswar to Brahmapur (Chilika Route)

The Chilika lake is the second largest lake in India. A considerable length of the track along this route is along the shoreline of the lake. The views along the way are spectacular and truly one of a kind. Apart from the views, the lake is also host to several species of migratory birds and several other types of wildlife.

Manamadurai-Rameswaram

This route offers one of the most thrilling experiences out of all the scenic railway routes in India. The Pamban bridge is a part of this route and offers a magnificent view of the Palk Strait. The old bridge was shut down in December of 2022, however, the new bridge is almost complete and should start service by March of 2023. The bridge covers a length of 2 kilometres of the strait and is the second-longest sea bridge in the country.

Konkan Railway (Ratnagiri-Mangalore)

This route covers many of the most beautiful parts of the Western Ghats and coastal regions of the Arabian sea. It is considered to be one of the finest routes in India. The route has bridges beside waterfalls, over rivers and gorges as well. These sights offer a thrilling as well as a unique experience.

Visakhapatnam-Araku

The Vizag-Araku route is one of the most popular choices for those looking for a quick getaway from the city. This route has many twists and turns and cuts through the Eastern Ghats through a series of tunnels. There is a train with Vistadome coaches for those that want a more immersive trip up to Araku.

