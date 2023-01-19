Exploring India can be enriching and fun; especially for those who like to travel. In fact, India has so much waiting to be discovered in every state that one will certainly not be disappointed. Many such tourist cities are just an overnight train journey from Vizag. Right from varied cuisines, to historic monuments, and shopping options, these cities cater to one and all. Night trains are a great way to travel while also getting a good night’s sleep.

Here are the tourist-friendly cities that are an overnight train journey from Vizag.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the largest metropolitan hub closest to Visakhapatnam. Exploring this city will be fun as it is rich in history, culture, and amazing Deccani food. The Charminar, Golconda Fort, and Chowmahalla Palace are some popular tourist spots in Hyderabad. Though synonymous with the Biryani, Hyderabad is also famous for its Paya and other phenomenal Deccan delicacies. Laad Bazaar is the place to visit, if buying pearls or bangles, as Hyderabad is known as the City of Pearls.

Trains and timings: The Duronto Express leaves Vizag at 7:45 pm. and reaches Hyderabad at 6:15 am on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Garibrath Express leaves Vizag at 8:40 pm and arrives in Hyderabad at 8:10 am every day.

Chennai

Chennai has a lot to offer for those who haven’t been there yet. There are beaches, animal parks, a zoo, shopping malls, and many other places to visit. As with most other major cities, Chennai is rich in culture and history. Animal lovers can enjoy a day at the Vandalur Zoo. Those that prefer shopping can visit T. Nagar, Sowcarpet or Parry’s Corner. For an experience truly unique to Chennai, one can spend an evening at Besant Nagar Beach enjoying quick bites from the various seafood stalls over there. A day or two won’t be enough to explore everything the city has to offer, but it should leave you wanting to come back for more.

Trains and timings: The Bhubaneswar to Puducherry Express leaves Vizag at 7:05 pm on Tuesdays and arrives at Chennai Egmore station at 8:30 am the next day.

Bhubaneswar

The City of Temples, as Bhubaneswar is called, should be visited during the festive season for a true experience of its magic. Bhubaneswar is nothing less than spectacular when it comes to its local markets such as Ekamra Haat and Station Square. With many eye-catching trinkets, handlooms and handicrafts, a stroll through the markets should prove to be a memorable experience. Bhubaneswar is also famous for its Kora Khai sweet which you must try when visiting the city.

Trains and timings: The Coromandel Express leaves Visakhapatnam at 10:10 pm and arrives in Bhubaneswar at 4:40 am every day.

Raipur

Raipur is yet another city that comes alive during the festive seasons. Although it is known mainly for its many steel, coal and aluminium industries, this city is also home to several stunning lakes, ancient temples and terracotta industries. It also has the tallest statue of Swami Vivekananda in the world, which is 37 feet tall. Though it is an unconventional option, a trip to this city should prove to be a unique experience.

Trains and timings: The Visakhapatnam to Korba Express starts from Vizag at 8:05 pm and arrives in Raipur at 6:35 am on all days of the week.

Ranchi

Known as the City of Waterfalls, this city is scenic and has many experiences to offer people. Spending the day at Ranchi Lake, watching the sun set over Kanke Dam or Tagore Hill, and taking in views of the City from Patratu Valley are some things to try out when in Ranchi. The Rock Garden and Sun Temple are also popular tourist spots in the city.

Trains and timings: The Alleppey to Dhanbad Express departs from Visakhapatnam at 3:05 pm and arrives in Ranchi at 8:40 am on all days of the week.

