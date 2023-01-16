With the human population all over the world increasing, the amount of space left for wildlife is becoming an issue. Since animals can’t live in confined spaces as efficiently as humans do, the conservation of natural habitats is essential. National Parks are one of the most effective solutions to this issue. Governments all over the world have made special efforts to ensure that unique natural habitats are protected. These reserves are not just good for ensuring the survival of wildlife; they offer us a great experience as well. It is simply marvellous to observe animals in their natural habitats and learn more about their behaviour. South India, which boasts several beach destinations, architectural heritage sites, and much more, is also home to some of the must-visit national parks.

Here is a list of 5 national parks in South India you must visit to immerse yourself in nature.

Papikonda National Park, Andhra Pradesh

One of the biggest National Parks in India, stretching out over 1000 square kilometres, this park in Andhra Pradesh is enough to satisfy any nature lover’s cravings. It is home to several endangered species of plant and animal life. This reserve has Bengal tigers, along with many other animals, that hold a special place in India’s list of wild animals. Vijayawada is the closest city to Papikonda National Park. It is 180 Kilometers away.

Mrugavani National Park, Telangana

Within an area of 3.6 square kilometres, this National Park is home to around 600 plant species and several species of animals too. The park also boasts over a hundred species of birds, including India’s national bird, the peacock. Hyderabad is the closest major city to this National Park. It is 22 kilometres away.

Mukurthi National Park, Tamil Nadu

Nestled in the district of Nilgiri, this park of 78 square kilometres is one of the most beautiful National Parks in India. Mainly known for being home to the Nilgiri Tahr, this reserve also hosts Bengal tigers and Asian elephants. Ooty is the nearest town to Mukurthi National park. It is 27 kilometres away.

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Bandipur National Park covers around 868 square kilometres. Though it was originally intended as a tiger reserve alone, it was integrated as part of the Nilgiri Biosphere in 1986. The reserve is famous for its tiger and elephant population, although it has many other animals within it. The closest major city is Mysore. It is 80 kilometres away.

Periyar National Park, Kerala

Known primarily for its tiger and elephant population, it has also been popularized for its wealth of various endangered species. The reserve also boasts about 266 bird species, including migratory ones. Madurai is the closest major city with an airport. It is 140 kilometres away from the National Park.

