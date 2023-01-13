Visiting nature can be one of the best breaks one can take from the cycle of everyday city life. Close your eyes and imagine yourself sitting in a beautiful green forest with the chirping of birds and the sounds of waterfalls at a distance. Sounds perfect, doesn’t it? Forest resorts are a great way of taking quick weekend breaks and connecting with nature, and Andhra Pradesh boasts some of the best ones. Though most resorts offer many comforts of stay, it is the feel of the forests that one should not miss out on.

Here are some of the best forest resorts in Andhra Pradesh where one can enjoy the power of nature.

Aranya Eco Resorts

Looking for a break from your hectic schedule? Aranya Eco Resorts, nested in the forests of Rampachodavaram, serves as a perfect choice. Shrouded by lush green forests and a river flowing through the middle, the resorts are a true definition of “Heaven on Earth”. They offer comfortable rooms to stay in, but many prefer to camp by the riverside. Spend your mornings visiting the Sokuleru Viewpoint and evenings with fun activities like river volleyball and geocaching.

Sterling Palavelli Godavari

Away from noisy crowds, Sterling Palavelli Godavari Resort is a treat to nature lovers. The scenic view of abundant coconut plantations, clear blue skies, and the central pond with lotuses and lilies floating around is sure to take your breath away. The resort offers boat cruises on the Godavari River and other amenities to help you unwind. Take a boat ride around the beautiful pond and lose yourself in the vicinity of nature.

Haritha Hill Resort

Araku Valley is one of the most visited tourist places in Andhra Pradesh. The hidden waterfalls, a wide variety of flora and fauna, and an overall peaceful environment make it an exceptional tourist destination. Haritha Resorts let you take a break from the monotonous cycle of daily life and surround yourself with the foliage of Aruku Valley. Spending your morning exploring the wilderness and enjoying the nightfall by the bonfire is the true definition of a quiet retreat. They offer specially crafted wooden cottages for a cosy stay.

Vanavihari Eco Resort

Free your stress in the forests of Vana Vihari. Located amidst the lush greenery of Maredumilli, the Vanavihari Eco Resort is the perfect place for a staycation with family and friends. The resort offers fun activities like boating, exploring the Rampa Waterfalls, and visiting the Papikonda National Park. Visit this beautiful resort in Andhra Pradesh to gain an incredible experience with nature.

Spring Valley Resorts

Located in the hills of Ananthagiri, the Spring Valley Resorts are known to offer a splendid view of the hills. The picturesque landscape helps you let go of everyday worries and caters well to the interests of nature lovers. The soothing and quiet atmosphere adds up to the experience and leaves you with memories worth treasuring.

