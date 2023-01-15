The plot twists springing out of the blue, mysteries unravelling, the cliffhangers – these are the main reasons why crime thrillers are celebrated as one of the popular genres among cinephiles. The genre truly excels at keeping us on the edge of our seats. It is no surprise that the Malayalam film industry has high-quality work and some of the best crime thriller movies are praiseworthy.

Here are some of the best Malayalam crime thriller movies you could check out.

Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum

Sreeja and Prasad, a newly married couple, decide to move to a new place to continue their lives. On the way to Kasaragod, a thief steals her gold chain, and unfortunate events keep following after it. The movie stars Suraj Venajamoodu, Fahad Fasil and Nimisha Sajayan in prominent roles. The film is directed by Dileesh Pothan and is available on Hotstar.

Jana Gana Mana

Following the brutal murder of a college professor, students uproar with protests. A lawyer seeks justice in court, while a cop initiates an investigation of the case. The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venajamoodu, Mamata Mohandas and others. You can catch the movie on Netflix.

Koshichaayante Parambu

Three friends lead a normal life until an uninvited guest comes in, and things go south. The ensemble cast includes Jaffer Idduki, Saajir Sadaf, K P Johny and Salim Kumar. The film stands out as one of the best Malayalam crime-thriller movies and is directed by Saajir Sadaf.

Night Drive

A young couple goes on a drive one night and gets entangled in an accident. A cop in charge of the investigation and a corrupt politician are both in pursuit of deeming them guilty. The Vysakh directorial stars Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, Indrajith Sukumaran and Siddique. The film is accessible on Netflix.

Forensic

Samuel Kaatookaran, a Medico-Legal Adviser, gets involved in a serial killing case that has victims being added to the list. He eventually teams up with Shikha and Rithwika Xavier IPS to secure evidence that will uncover the killer’s identity. Tovino Thomas, Mamata Thomas, Reji Panicker, and more star in the film. The film is directed by Anas Khan and Akhil Paul and is available on Netflix.

Joji

Joji, an engineering dropout, aspired to grow rich without relying on his family. However, due to the expected event, he decides to set his plans to get rich in motion. The cast includes Fahad Faasil, Basil Joseph, Dileesh Pothan and others. This Fahad Faasil starrer is commendable as one of the best Malayalam crime-thriller movies. The film is directed by Dileesh Pothan and is available on Amazon Prime.

