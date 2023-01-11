The Malayalam Film Industry is known for its compelling plots, brilliant writing and realistic acting. The industry is kickstarting the year with many upcoming Malayalam movies with intriguing storylines releasing in January. The genre of films ranges from comedy dramas to crime thrillers and features prominent stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Biju Menon and more!

Here are 5 upcoming Malayalam movies this January that you must make a note of.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is a drama film starring Mammotty, Ashokan, Ramya Pandian and others. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial tells the story of a man, Jameson, who initially accompanied a group of Malayali travellers. Later, when the bus halts at a rural village in Tamil Nadu, he abruptly speaks Tamil and acts like a local, perplexing those around him. The film is set to hit theatres on 19 January 2023.

Ayisha

Aamir Pallikal’s directorial debut, Ayisha, is an upcoming Malayalam-Arabic drama film starring Manju Warrier in the titular role. Ayisha moves to the Gulf, and she is faced with new challenges as she learns to adjust to life in a foreign country. The comedy-drama film will premiere on 20 January 2023.

Poovan

With the advent of a rooster next door, Hari’s difficulty falling asleep at night takes a new turn. The comedy-drama film stars Antony Varghese, Vineeth, Girish A.D and others. The upcoming Malayalam movie is set to release on 20 January 2023 and is directed by Vineeth Vasudevan.

Thankam

Muthu and Kannan are two gold brokers who meet several hurdles as they smuggle gold from Thrissur to Mumbai. The crime thriller stars Biju Menon and Vineeth Srinivasan in the lead roles and is directed by Saheedh Arafath. Its theatrical release is scheduled on 26 January 2023.

Alone

Alone is an upcoming Malayalam movie starring Mohanlal’s character on screen and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Siddique and Reji Panicker as voice actors. It is set during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when Kalidas is stranded during his travel from Coimbatore to Kerala. The thriller film is directed by Shaji Kailas and will premiere on 26 January 2023.

