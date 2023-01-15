Anime has been popular since time immemorial, and back in the day, Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z were the most popular ones. The Japanese form of entertainment is known for its gripping plots and visually captivating graphics. Some of the top anime series on Netflix are watch-worthy.

Here are seven of the top anime series on Netflix that you could check out.

Spy X Family

Based on the manga series by Tatsuya Endo, Spy X Family follows Loid, a spy undercover who builds a family as part of his mission. His pretend daughter and wife harbour secrets of their own. Season 2 of the series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen, written by Gege Akutami, revolves around Yuji Itadori, who accidentally swallows a cursed talisman – the finger of a powerful demon. Since he’s become cursed, he starts attending a shaman school to exorcise himself. Season 2 of the much-awaited series is set to premiere in July 2023.

Naruto

Naruto is one of the most acclaimed anime series with millions of fans. The plot revolves around Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous ninja who is ambitious about becoming the Hokage, the strongest ninja and the village’s leader. Created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series is divided into Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, with nine and twenty-one seasons, respectively.

Tokyo Revengers

Hanagaki Takemichi gets pushed on train tracks and is transported twelve years back. He does everything he can to prevent unfortunate events that previously hurt the people around him . The twenty four episode series is based on a manga by Ken Wakui and is directed by Koichi Hatsumi.

Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student, acquires the powers of a soul reaper, Rukia Kuchiki and uses it to hunt down the Hollows attacking the Earth. With his powers, he defends humanity and guides departed souls to safety. The series was created by Tite Kubo and directed by Noriyuki Abe.

One-Punch Man

Saitama is a hero who can end his enemies with a single punch, hence the obvious name One Punch Man. The series is known to have endless moments of comedy and is a popular choice for those just getting into anime. The action-comedy series was created by One and is directed by Shingo Natsume.

Demon Slayer

Demons kill Tanjiro’s family, and the sole survivor is his younger sister, Nezuko, who, over time, transforms into a demon. To protect his sister and seek vengeance for his family, Tanjiro trains to become a demon slayer. The series was created by Koyoharu Gotouge and directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more OTT updates.