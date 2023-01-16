On Sunday, 15 January 2023, a fire accident occurred at the Kancharapalem Police Station in Visakhapatnam, damaging property worth Rs 90,000. As per the police reports, several vehicles seized at the station burned down in this incident.

In a press release, the Visakhapatnam City Police stated that a dumping yard caught fire at around 11:15 last morning, which spread to the nearby Kancharapalem and Airport Crime police stations. The reasons behind the fire breakout at the dumping yard are yet to be ascertained.

This led to 24 vehicles- 22 two-wheelers, one auto, and a Bolero seized at the Kancharapalem Police Station to catch fire, out of which nine burned down entirely and the rest burned partially. As per the police, these vehicles were seized in several cases between 2010 and 2015 and are estimated to be worth Rs 90,000.

A firefighting team reached the spot immediately and doused the fires. On the complaint by Muralinagar Sachivalayam VRO, the Visakhapatnam City Police have launched a further investigation into this fire accident.

