Serial killers, gangsters, predators and other criminals have become a huge topic of interest. Several movies and series are released that give us a very artistic portrayal of the lives of criminals. However, for those looking for the hard facts and the specific details collected during cases, crime documentaries offer precisely what they’re looking for. India has had its fair share of serious criminals. Many of these stories are worth being told and heard. Catering to those who have an inclination towards true crime stories, Netflix has some of the best Indian crime documentaries.

Here are 6 of the best Indian crime documentaries on Netflix.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

When an entire family of three generations is found dead in their house in Delhi, Police are left with many questions. Was it a mass suicide? Was the family murdered? Did the family have any enemies? What was the mental state of the family? Follow along with this documentary to find the answers to all these questions.

Indian Predator: Butcher of Delhi

Another crime story from Delhi, this case is no less sinister than the other serial killer cases. This killer openly taunted the Delhi police by leaving several dismembered bodies all over West Delhi. Watch as the case unfolds, with pieces of the case slowly coming together. This story is sure to give you serious chills.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld

Every major city in the world has some organized crime racket going on. Mumbai in the 1970s was the scene of one of the biggest organized crime mobs the country has ever seen. Dawood Ibrahim was the most well-known name in the midst of this atmosphere. This documentary follows the efforts of the Mumbai Police to try and take down one of the most powerful crime syndicates our country has ever seen.

Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore

This killer terrorized the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka throughout the late nineties and early 2000s. With crimes including rape and murder, this killer was extremely efficient at evading law force and deceiving people. This documentary gives viewers an in-depth look into the crimes he committed, and the way detectives worked the case and finally caught the Beast of Bangalore.

Crime Stories: India Detectives

This series gives us a realistic look into four major criminal investigations that took place in Bangalore. It covers how four different police stations solved four different cases under their jurisdiction. Three of the cases are about murders, and one is about a kidnapping. This docu-series is definitely one that will give you a better understanding of crime in India.

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

Women’s safety is an issue that the world has started to take very seriously. The world is a much better place when women are able to go about their day-to-day tasks without any dangers bothering them. This documentary is about a man who didn’t allow women to enjoy such freedom in the place where he lived. The series also makes one ponder justice and vengeance about how these things sometimes conflict.

