Disney Plus Hotstar, one of the leading OTT platforms in the scene, has been home to a staggering number of Indian movies and web series. It provides engaging content in several languages and adjusts to the preferences of the viewer by offering a variety of genres. Some of the best Indian web series on Hotstar will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Here are some of the best Indian web series on Disney Plus Hotstar you should check out.

Hostages

Dr Mira Anand was scheduled to perform surgery on a key political figure. However, her family gets held captive, and she is faced with the decision to assassinate her patient in order to save her family. The Hindi crime-thriller series is directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn. The ensemble cast includes Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati, Mohan Kapoor and Dalip Tahil.

Aarya

Aarya Sareen, a naive wife and loving mother, is unaware of her husband’s illegal business. After his mysterious death, she joins his mafia gang and does everything in her power to avenge her husband’s death and protect her children. Commended as one of the best Indian web series on Hotstar, Aarya stars Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das and more. The Hindi crime-thriller series is directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi.

Special Ops

Special Ops is an action espionage thriller series directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair. The plot follows Himmat Singh, a RAW agent and his troops trying to track down the mastermind behind multiple terrorist attacks. The series stars Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta and others.

Criminal Justice

Aditya Sharma, a cab driver’s life turns upside down when he is falsely accused of murdering Sanaya Rath. The Hindi legal drama stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in prominent roles. The series was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia.

Rudra

A remake of the British series Luther, Rudra is a Hindi psychological crime-thriller starring Ajy Devgn, Raashi Khanna and Esha Deol. DSP Rudraveer Pratap Singh is after a suspect who turns out to be in a coma state. He keeps pursuing psychotic criminals to keep the city safe. It is considered to be one of the best Indian web series Hotstar series and was directed by Rajesh Mpuskar.

Escaype Live

A live-streaming app promises instant fame and fortune by participating in a show. The show depicts how far the contestants would go to achieve what they want, and the hold social media has on them. The Hindi thriller series was directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi, Sumedh Mudgalkar and others.

