Have you thought of a classic movie night if you don’t have any plans this Sankranti weekend? Netflix is always here to spoil us with content, and we’re not complaining. It is almost tempting to renew our subscriptions, especially considering the top 10 trending movies on Netflix you have at your disposal to watch. With genres ranging from comedy to spine-chilling thrillers, Netflix caters to all your moods.

Here are the top 10 trending movies on Netflix you must watch this weekend.

Thai Massage

Atmaram Dubey, a 70-year-old widower, has been celibate for decades and gets agitated at the possibility of not indulging in an intimate relationship ever again. This sets him off to go on a journey that defies societal norms. The comedy film is directed by Mangesh Hadawale and has Gajraj Rao and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld is a crime documentary set in 1990s Mumbai, where an underworld gangster and his network held rampant power over the city until they were counter-attacked by cops. The documentary is directed by Raaghav Dar and Francis Longhurst.

Mili

A remake of the Malayalam movie Helen, Mili is a Hindi thriller film starring Jhanvi Kapoor. Mili is a nursing student who works part-time at Doon’s Kitchen and unexpectedly gets locked up at work one night. The film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier.

Double XL

Double XL revolves around two women, Saira Khanna and Rajshri Trivedi, who discover themselves as they go on a journey to learn to embrace their bodies. The movie also addresses the unrealistic beauty standards set by society. The Hindi comedy film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Mahat Raghavendra in the lead roles. Satramm Ramani directed the film.

Gatta Kusthi

Starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles, Gatta Kusthi is a Tamil comedy film. Veera is a man who holds preconceived notions against women. He looks for a wife with a set of conditions and ends up marrying Keerthi, who turns out to be the polar opposite of everything he demands. The film is directed by Chella Ayyavu.

The Pale Blue Eye

Augustus Landor is a veteran detective hired to investigate the murder of a West Point Cadet alongside a young cadet who later goes on to become the world-famous author Edgar Allen Poe. The crime thriller features an ensemble cast that includes Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Lucy Boynton and others. Scott Cooper is the director of the film.

Naai Sekar Returns, Doctor G, Kantara and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are the rest of the top 10 trending movies on Netflix you must watch.

