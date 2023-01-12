India is still celebrating its victory at the Golden Globes with RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, winning the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. As we delve into it, here is a list of all the other movies and web series that won awards under various categories. With most of them available to stream on OTT platforms, your weekend entertainment is taken care of. Watch these movies and web series that won under various categories at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Here is a list of movies and web series that won the 2023 Golden Globe Awards and where you can watch them over the weekend:

#1 Elvis

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Category: Best Actor – Motion Picture

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Ozark

Director: Bil Dubuque, Mark Williams

Category: Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television series/Musical-Comedy or Drama (Julia Garner)

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Dahmer

Director: Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy

Category: Best Actor in a Limited Series (Evan Peter)

Where to watch: Netflix

#4 Pinocchio

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Category: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to watch: Netflix

#5 Black Bird

Director: Roger Michell

Category: Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series / Anthology or Motion Picture made for Television. (Paul Walter Hauser)

Where to watch: Apple TV+

#6 Argentina, 1985

Director: Santiago Mitre

Category: Best Foreign Language Film

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#7 The White Lotus

Director: Mike White

Category: Best Miniseries or Television Film, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series / Anthology or Motion Picture Made for TV

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#8 RRR

Director: SS Rajamouli

Category: Best Original Song

Where to watch: Netflix, Zee5, Disney+Hotstar

#9 Abbott Elementary

Director: Quinta Brunson

Category: Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical, Best Comedy TV Series, Best Supporting Actor in a TV series

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#10 House of the Dragon

Director: Miguel Sapochnik

Category: Best Drama TV Series

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#11 Wakanda Forever

Director: Ryan Coogler

Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Angela Basset)

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar from 1 February 2023

#12 The Banshees of Inisherin

Director: Martin McDonagh

Category: Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film, Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, Best Screenplay of a Motion Picture

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#13 Everything Everywhere All at Once

Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Ke Huy Quan), Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture (Michelle Yeoh)

Where to watch: BMS Stream

#14 The Bear

Director: Christopher Storer

Category: Best Actor in Musical or Comedy TV Series (Jeremy Allen White)

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#15 Euphoria

Director: Augustine Frizzell Sam and two others

Category: Best Actress in a Drama TV Series (Zendaya)

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#16 The Dropout

Director: Elizabeth Meriwether

Category: Best Actress in a Mini-Series (Amanda Seyfried)

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#17 Yellowstone

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Category: Best Actor in Drama TV Series

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Note: The Fabelmans, which won the best Drama Motion Picture and Best Director awards, is not available to stream in India. Babylon, which won the Best Original Score Award, will be released at the theatres in India on 3 February 2023.

