India is still celebrating its victory at the Golden Globes with RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, winning the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. As we delve into it, here is a list of all the other movies and web series that won awards under various categories. With most of them available to stream on OTT platforms, your weekend entertainment is taken care of. Watch these movies and web series that won under various categories at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
Here is a list of movies and web series that won the 2023 Golden Globe Awards and where you can watch them over the weekend:
#1 Elvis
Director: Baz Luhrmann
Category: Best Actor – Motion Picture
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
#2 Ozark
Director: Bil Dubuque, Mark Williams
Category: Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television series/Musical-Comedy or Drama (Julia Garner)
Where to watch: Netflix
#3 Dahmer
Director: Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy
Category: Best Actor in a Limited Series (Evan Peter)
Where to watch: Netflix
#4 Pinocchio
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Category: Best Animated Feature Film
Where to watch: Netflix
#5 Black Bird
Director: Roger Michell
Category: Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series / Anthology or Motion Picture made for Television. (Paul Walter Hauser)
Where to watch: Apple TV+
#6 Argentina, 1985
Director: Santiago Mitre
Category: Best Foreign Language Film
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
#7 The White Lotus
Director: Mike White
Category: Best Miniseries or Television Film, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series / Anthology or Motion Picture Made for TV
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
#8 RRR
Director: SS Rajamouli
Category: Best Original Song
Where to watch: Netflix, Zee5, Disney+Hotstar
#9 Abbott Elementary
Director: Quinta Brunson
Category: Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical, Best Comedy TV Series, Best Supporting Actor in a TV series
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
#10 House of the Dragon
Director: Miguel Sapochnik
Category: Best Drama TV Series
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
#11 Wakanda Forever
Director: Ryan Coogler
Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Angela Basset)
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar from 1 February 2023
#12 The Banshees of Inisherin
Director: Martin McDonagh
Category: Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film, Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, Best Screenplay of a Motion Picture
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
#13 Everything Everywhere All at Once
Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Ke Huy Quan), Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture (Michelle Yeoh)
Where to watch: BMS Stream
#14 The Bear
Director: Christopher Storer
Category: Best Actor in Musical or Comedy TV Series (Jeremy Allen White)
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
#15 Euphoria
Director: Augustine Frizzell Sam and two others
Category: Best Actress in a Drama TV Series (Zendaya)
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
#16 The Dropout
Director: Elizabeth Meriwether
Category: Best Actress in a Mini-Series (Amanda Seyfried)
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
#17 Yellowstone
Director: Taylor Sheridan
Category: Best Actor in Drama TV Series
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Note: The Fabelmans, which won the best Drama Motion Picture and Best Director awards, is not available to stream in India. Babylon, which won the Best Original Score Award, will be released at the theatres in India on 3 February 2023.
