As we step into another year, the entertainment quotient in our lives seems to get better, with filmmakers constantly pumping the world with fresh content. Following one of the most happening years in 2022, the digital arenas are preparing to continue this trend, and we cannot hold our horses to witness the spectacles. The OTT platforms have always catered to their audiences with some of the best original content, and Indian content stands at the top. Giving us a glimpse of what is to come in 2023, January will witness several Indian web series releasing on OTT platforms. Repay your subscriptions if you haven’t because you wouldn’t want to miss them.

Here is the list of Indian web series releasing on OTT in January that you must check out.

ATM

ATM is a story that follows four young men from the streets of Hyderabad on their journey of robbing an ATM, which soon turns into a game of survival. With the involvement of other unwanted parties, the four men struggle to find their way out of a complicated situation. This web series stars Subbaraju, Krishna Burugula, V J Sunny, Prudhvi Raj, Divi Vadthya and others in central roles. The web series is directed by Chandra Mohan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 20 January 2023

Taaza Khabar

The internet sensation Bhuvan Bam is here with his comedy web series, Taaza Khabar. The story shows how the life of a sanitation worker is changed when he gains an interesting power. The constant conflict between magic and miracle is entertaining to watch. It is directed by Himank Gaur and Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Deven Bhojani also star in the series.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 6 January 2023

Story of Things

Story of Things is directed by George K Antony and is produced by Chutzpah Films. This web series explores the complexities and intricacies of human relationships. It covers the director’s take on human stories and emotions that make the differences between reality and surrealism blurry and void of clarity. This series stars Revathi, Ritika Singh, Aditi Balan, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 6 January 2023

Trial By Fire

Trial by Fire is based on the deadly Uphaar cinema fire tragedy that took place in Dehli in the year 1997. Heartbroken parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy seek justice as they lost their two kids in the Uphaar Cinema Fire. It depicts the aftermath of the tragedy and the fight for justice to honour lives lost. The series is directed by Prashant Nai and stars Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 January 2023

Jhansi S2

The web series Jhansi, starring Anjali, is back with another season of action-packed entertainment. Chandini Chowdary, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Kalyan Master and others star in the web series alongside Anjali. The season comprises 6 episodes in total and is directed by Thiru Krishnamoorthy.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 19 January 2023

Shikarpur

Starring Ankush Hazra, Kaushik Ganguly, Sandipta Sen and others, Shikarpur is a Bengali crime thriller series directed by Nirjhar Mitra. Keshto is an aspiring detective who sets out to solve murders taking place in the hill town of Shikarpur.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 6 January 2023

Wrong Way

For all of you who love a good horror series, this is one you should not miss. Shiva decides to go on a trip with some of his longest friends to celebrate his birthday. Along the way, they begin to encounter strange happenings, and the journey takes a turn for the worse. Shiva then has dark secrets about him revealed. This series stars Ankita Sharma, Darshan Singh, Garshan Vijayadasa and others. It was directed by Salil Arunkumar Sand.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 8 January 2023

