Here is a list of the web series releasing this week of January on OTT.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Japanese culture is super fascinating. Within Japanese culture, Geishas are well known for their charm, beauty and talent. Maiko are the apprentices of Geishas. This series is about two girls who want to pursue their dreams of becoming Geishas and moving to Kyoto. However, after reaching Kyoto and living under the same roof, they decide to go different routes and pursue different passions. The series stars Nana Maori, Natsuki Deguchi and Aju Makita.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 January 2023

Break Point

Tennis is a sport that draws so much attention. It isn’t popular just for the sake of the sport itself. The sport is popular because of the athletes in the game. You will not find as many inspiring stories in any other sport as you will in tennis. Break Point is a docu-series about some of the most inspiring players in the sport. Follow along as this series gives you an in-depth look into the lives and struggles of some of the most well-known tennis players.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 January 2023

Crash Course in Romance

Nothing will satisfy all the romance drama fans as much as a good k drama. Crash Course in Romance is a show about the stirring interactions between a food stall owner and an instructor in a college. Watch as Naem Haeng-sun tries to get her daughter the best possible education. The series stars Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho. It was directed by Yoo Je-won.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 14 January 2023

Wrong Way

For all of you who love a good horror series, this is one you should not miss. Shiva decides to go on a trip with some of his longest friends to celebrate his birthday. Along the way, they begin to encounter strange happenings, and the journey takes a turn for the worse. Shiva then has dark secrets about him revealed. This series stars Ankita Sharma, Darshan Singh, Garshan Vijayadasa and others. It was directed by Salil Arunkumar Sand.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 8 January 2023

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2

A few years after Kai’s defeat, Po is faced with another problem for which he has to travel across China. On his journey, he meets an English knight called Luthera who is a brown bear. Together they set out on a quest to try and find four weapons that broke the world a long time ago. The series features the voices of Jack Black and Rita Ora and was directed by various directors

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 January 2023

