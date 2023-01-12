With hundreds of movies released on Netflix every week, we are spoilt for choice. Stiff competition among OTT platforms has resulted in quality movies, and web series keeping us entertained throughout, but it has one downfall. We often tend to miss movies that are great in their making but are presented in the media. Though many more women are today venturing into the field of filmmaking, they are still not equal in number. Take a look at these top 5 movies released in 2022 on Netflix that were directed by women.

Here is a list of the top 2022 movies on Netflix directed by women you must watch.

#1 Persuasion

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the cast of the female-centric movie includes Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird and others playing prominent roles. The movie received positive appreciation for its performance and storyline. The plot is based on the novel of the same name written by Jane Austen. The American romantic drama follows a young girl who must choose between putting her past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances in life.

#2 Forgive Us Our Trespasses

This 2022 Netflix movie is directed by Ashley Eakin and is produced by Bitter Boy Productions Ltd. The short film’s cast includes Knox Gibson, Hanneke Talbot, Justin Mader and others in prominent roles. The plot follows a boy with a limb difference who makes a bold decision while running for his life from the Nazis who are hunting down people with disabilities.

#3 Along for the Ride

Directed by Sofia Alvarez, this romantic drama casts Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth and others. The plot of the movie is based on a novel written by Sarah Dessen. The plot follows a young couple who fall in love at college and explore freedom through nightly quests and live a carefree life. Watch the movie on Netflix on the weekend to escape from the hectic week.

#4 Qala

A Hindi movie that took the internet by storm, Qala is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Addressing dark social issues through an innovative storyline, the movie made many headlines. The cast of the movie includes Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan and others in prominent roles. Ace actress Anushka Sharma also played a small role in one of the songs. The plot of the movie follows a talented singer with a rising career who is haunted by her past. How she tackles the challenges within her in a time when mental health was not an issue is what the movie addresses.

#5 Rescued by Ruby

A heartfelt feel-good movie directed by Karen Janszen, Rescued by Ruby is a good watch over the weekend with kids. The plot revolves around a dog who needs home training and a man who needs a dog to get into the K-9 unit. They realise how much they need each other through this journey of life. The cast of the movie includes Grant Gustin, Scott Wolf, Kaylah Zander and others in lead roles.

