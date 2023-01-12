There used to be a time when one could see several birds of various varieties flying abundantly around Visakhapatnam. Now, we rarely see these birds due to the noise, smoke, and pollution, as well as the rapid urban development taking place here. This is where bird sanctuaries come into play. They protect and provide shelter to the bewildering creatures during the migratory period. South India has always been known for its historical monuments, majestic rivers, temple architecture, and landscapes. However, the bird sanctuaries of South India are yet to climb the popular tourist spot charts, though they are certainly a sight for sore eyes. These popular bird sanctuaries in South India are perfect to connect with nature, picturesque landscapes, lush green mountains, and calm water bodies.

Here is a list of the most popular bird sanctuaries in South India.

Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary

Situated around the banks of Lake Vembanad in Kottayam, Kerala, the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary covers up to 14 hectares of land. With its perfect division of lush greenery and calm waters, the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary offers some of the most scenic sights to enjoy. Keep in mind that June to August is perfect for bird watching. Be sure to get on the boat ride for the best experience.

Open: Weekdays and weekends

Timings: 6 AM to 4:30 PM

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary is located in the Kancheepuram District of Tamil Nadu. Established in 1936, this bird sanctuary covers up to 30 hectares of the area and is home to a variety of migratory water birds. Birds from across the globe fly in from November to March, making this the ideal time for one to visit. Cormorants, egrets, grey herons, open-billed storks, and grey pelicans are among the prominent birds seen at this sanctuary.

Open: Weekdays and weekends

Timings: 6 AM to 6 PM

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, located 19km from Mysore, Karnataka, is home to countless migratory birds. From shag white ibis, little egrets, little cormorants, kingfishers and many more, this sanctuary nests birds from Siberia, Australia and Northern America. The sanctuary also offers boat rides on its river. Early hours are the best time to watch the majestic birds fly around in a peaceful atmosphere.

Open: Weekdays and weekends

Timings: AM to 6 PM

Kondakarla Bird Sanctuary

Pack your bags, pick your camera, and start your journey to the beautiful Lake Kondakarla. Located 50 km from Vizag, this lake is home to exotic birds like little swift, spotted dove, great egret, Indian roller and many more. The calm green waters, beautiful landscape and the chirping of birds are sure to give a unique experience.

Open: Weekdays and weekends

Timings: 7 AM to 6:30 PM

Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary

The Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary, located in the Malapuram District of Kerala, is spread over a cluster of islands that are covered in greenery. Kerala, rightfully known as God’s Own Country, has an array of water bodies, among which is the Kadalundi River. The river waters flow through the islands, which provide shelter to a variety of migratory birds. Surround yourself with the beautiful lake, magnificent islands, and chirping of birds to find peace.

Open: Weekdays and weekends

Timings: 8 AM to 5:30 PM

