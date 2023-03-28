Migratory animals are some of the most marvellous creatures we could ever behold on this earth. With no access to compasses or any navigational instrumentation, they are able to navigate vast distances. From the physics-defying migration of the salmon to the awe-inspiring distances covered by Caribou, these journeys do inspire us to consider just how sensational nature is. Among the animals that cover the longest distances, birds often fly the longest distances. Quite a few of these amazing migratory birds call various regions of India their home during different parts of the year. Of the birds that do, some of the most fascinating ones visit our country in the summer and give us a great reason to travel to places where we can see them.

Here are 5 migratory birds that visit India in the summer and where you can see these fascinating creatures.

Black Crowned Night Heron – Kolkata, West Bengal

This intriguing bird tends to prefer spending its summers in the Northern hemisphere before migrating South for the winter. They are drawn to marshy habitats as they are skilled shallow-water hunters. These birds can be found in the Kolkata zoo and have even been found nesting in other parts of the city. Though they are not captives of the zoo, they share the open-air enclosures with the animals of the zoo.

Comb Duck – Chhilchhila Wildlife Sanctuary, Haryana

The male comb ducks are known for their distinct bills. Because of this unique feature, they are also known as knob-billed ducks. Comb ducks migrate from Madagascar to India every summer and are found in the marshes of North and Northwest India at this time of the year. A great place to observe them is the Chhilchhila Wildlife Sanctuary in Haryana.

Blue-Cheeked Bee-Eater – Thol Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat

Out of all the migratory birds that visit India, blue-cheeked bee-eaters are extremely beautiful. Apart from this, they also have a very pleasant call. They winter in various parts of Europe and spend the summer in different parts of Asia to breed. One of the best places to catch a glimpse of these birds is at the Thol Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat.

Eurasian Golden Oriole – Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, Tamil Nadu

This stunning bird migrates from Northern India and Central Asia to the central and Southern regions of India to breed. This bird is known for its very contrasting bright yellow and deep black feathers. A trip to Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu during the summer months will be great for catching a glimpse of this bird and several other amazing migratory birds.

Asian Koel – Pondicherry

These birds are probably best known for being nest parasites, laying their eggs in other birds’ nests. This particular species is known to migrate throughout various parts of Southeast Asia. Pondicherry is the best place to observe these striking red-eyed birds and they are even the state bird of the place.

