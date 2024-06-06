The BJP-led NDA is all set to form the government at the Centre, and Narendra Modi will be taking his oath as the Prime Minister for the third time in a ceremony in Delhi on 9 June. Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled States and leaders of NDA parties will take part in the celebrations. Presidents and Prime Ministers of the friendly countries of India are also likely to grace the occasion. The countries include Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Marishas.

It is learnt that preparations for the event are on, and the NDA partners met in Delhi on 5 June and discussed various issues with regard to the formation of the government. Though the NDA was expected to win over 350 seats, it could bag only 293, while the magic figure to form the government is 273. The BJP, the main partner in the NDA got only 240 seats.

Meanwhile, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine in the State, which planned the swearing-in ceremony on 9 June, has put off the event until 12 June, as leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will have to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of Modi.

The three-party alliance is planning the swearing-in ceremony on a big scale, and the task of event organisation is reportedly entrusted to director Boyapati Srinu. The arrangements are being personally monitored by Nara Lokesh of the TDP. The alliance created a record in the State by making a clean sweep of elections in almost all districts.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.