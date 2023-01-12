The festival of Sankranti marks a new beginning according to the Hindu calendar, therefore making it an auspicious day for many of us. Visiting temples is a ritual in most households on this harvest day to celebrate and welcome goodness into our lives. This long Sankranti weekend, make a visit to these divine temples of Andhra Pradesh and seek the blessings of the deity for a prosperous 2023.

Here is a list of the top 5 temples in Andhra Pradesh to visit this Sankranti.

#1 Simhachalam – Visakhapatnam

One of the most visited temples in Andhra Pradesh, this Lord Narasimha temple is famous even among celebrities, who take the deity’s blessing before the launch of their movie. Located in Visakhapatnam, the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh, the temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the form of Varaha Narasimha. The temple is nearly 1000 years old, where more than 500 inscriptions were discovered. If local legends are to be believed, the deity here can fulfil all his devotees’ wishes.

#2 Veerabhadra Temple – Lepakshi

The Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi is one of the most beautiful temples in Andhra Pradesh one can ever witness. Known to be the fierce incarnation of Lord Shiva, the temple around the deity was built in the 16th century with a Vijayanagar style of architecture. It is also a centrally protected monument of importance with epic stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata painted on its walls. The temple premises is famous for the single stone carved bull located 200 meters from the temple, which is believed to grow in size yearly. It is believed that the bird Jatayu wounded by the King of Lanka, Ravana, fell here. When Lord Rama reached the spot, he called out to the bird, ‘Le Pakshi’, from where the town’s name was drawn, Lepakshi.

#3 Tirumala – Tirupathi

A temple in Andhra Pradesh that needs no introduction is the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Home to Lord Venkateshwara, a form of Lord Vishnu, is famous across the country, as it is believed that the deity himself appeared on earth to save mankind from the trouble of Kali Yuga. Located atop the seven hills of the Seshachalam Hills range, it is one of the most visited temples in the state. A visit to this sacred place during Sankranti is the best way to begin the new year.

#4 Vinayaka Temple – Kanipakam

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was found in a well in Kanipakam by three brothers who were mute, deaf and blind. The deity, even today, sits inside a well full of water, as the villagers could not find the end of the idol. Believed to be one of the most powerful gods in Andhra Pradesh, festivals are a grand affair here. Constructed in the 11th century by the Chola King, Kulothunga Chola I, it is a must-visit temple. As Lord Ganesha is believed to represent success, what better way to start the new year?

Also read: 4 traditional Andhra Pradesh sweets to try in Vizag this Sankranti

#5 Srikalahasteeswara Temple – Kalahasti

Located just 36 km from Tirupati, this temple is famous for its Vayu Lingam form of Lord Shiva. This temple town is also famous for its hand-painted art, Kalamkari. Built by Rajendra Chola I and later developed by the Vijayanagara Kings, many legends surround the formation of the deity. It is believed that Lord Shiva himself came to earth here to preach sage Markandeya. Visit the temple this festive season for a divine beginning to 2023.

Let us know in the comments below which of these above temples are your favourite.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.