Home to some of the world’s most beautiful birds, Vizag neighbourhood houses bird sanctuaries that are bird watchers’ delight. Be a tourist who is here to explore the city or a localite who has found the sudden urge to travel around Vizag, these bird sanctuaries are a must for your bucket list. One of the many gifts that nature has bestowed upon us, birds sanctuaries in and around Visakhapatnam are home to millions of exotic bird species. Be sure to visit them, to experience nature at its best.

Scroll down to virtually lose yourself within the bird sanctuaries in and around Visakhapatnam.

#1 Kambalakonda Eco-Tourism Park

Spread over a vast area of 7,146 hectares, the Kambalakonda wildlife sanctuary looks like a painting that has come to life. Lush green landscapes with musical chirpings of exotic birds, rich flora, and fauna in the evergreen forest are also the bioindicator of the India Leopard. The forest area is reserved for eco-tourism, which is also home to a wide range of birds and butterflies.

Among the various species, the most common birds found here are Indian Paradise Flycatcher, Black Drone, Laughing Dove, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Red-whiskered Bulbul, Pied Kingfisher, Purple-rumped Sunbird.

Location: Opposite Indira Gandhi Zoo Park

#2 Telineelapuram Bird Sanctuary

The serene wetlands of Telineelapuram bird sanctuary is an important migratory destination for the Pelicans and Painted Storks of Siberia. This bird sanctuary houses 3000 of them every year from September to March. Located in the Srikakulam District of Andra Pradesh, it is a 3-hour drive from Vizag. The birds of the Eurasian country have been following this ariel route for the past 15 years according to Andra University. They come to the Indian sub-continent to escape harsh winter and to breed, as they take their little ones back every summer.

Among the various species of birds, the most common ones found here are the Ringed plover, Kentish plover, Sand plover, Dunlin, Redshank, Grey heron, Whimbrel, Bar-headed goose, Greater flamingo, and Little tern along with Pelicans and Painted Storks.

Location: 65 km from Srikakulam

#3 Telukunchi Bird Sanctuary

Located at a distance of 270 km from the city, the bird sanctuary is a delightful experience as the locals of Telukunchi care for these migratory birds as their own. Understanding the needs of these birds the villagers for centuries have been growing trees to provide shelter to the migratory birds and a part of their tradition. They have created a beautiful bond with each other that these birds even build nests very close to human homes. A sight for sore eyes, visit this sanctuary between June and December and experience the close friendship the birds have to offer you.

The most common species found in this sanctuary are the Pelicans, Painted Storks, and Migratory Cranes.

Location: 115 km from Srikakulam

#4 Kondakarla Ava

Cradled at the foothills of Eastern Ghats, the picturesque Kondakarla Ava Lake is the second-largest freshwater lake in Andhra Pradesh. This Eco-Tourism destination is a favoured spot for migratory birds and innumerable exotic Indian species. Once a popular vacationing spot for the king of Vizianagaram Maharajas and the British officials in the pre-Independence era is today one of the well-known bird sanctuaries of the state. The tranquil waters of the lake surrounded by coconut trees on one side and green hills all around provide a great escape from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. The sanctuary is also known for its ancient temples of Lord Venkateshwara and Sri Dakshina Kasi Visweswara Swamy which houses the largest crystal Lingam in the world.

The most common birds one can spot are the Grey Herons, Bee-Eaters, Black Drongo, and Red Whiskered Bulbul.

Location: Andalapalli Kondakarla, near Anakapalle