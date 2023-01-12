Visakhapatnam has been a hotspot for food chains in recent years. The city has a thriving food culture, and various cuisines have been catering to the people’s palate. While we do have famous eateries here in Vizag, there are certain famous food chains across the country that yet need to catch our taste buds.

Here are 5 famous food chains we wish we had in Vizag.

Nando’s

Nando’s, a South African food chain, specialises in flame-grilled peri-peri chicken. This famous food chain currently has outlets in Bangalore, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Chandigarh. The heart and soul of Nando’s is the Peri-Peri mix that comes in your desired heat levels, starting from Plan…ish to Extra Hot. Nando’s coming to Vizag would be a great “hot” inclusion.

Starbucks

While Starbucks is obviously known for its aromatic and authentic coffee, the service and experience are just as commendable. This famous coffee chain is currently present across nearly 300 locations in India, with the closest to Vizag being in Vijayawada. The Java Chip Frappuccino, Butter Croissant, and New York Cheesecake are some of the best-sellers one must try when possible. Apart from the wide range of beverages, and delectable desserts, they also sell merchandise.

Wendy’s

The international fast food chain Wendy’s is known for its square burger patties served on circular buns, sea salt fries, and the Frosty, a form of soft-serve ice cream. Aloo Crunch, Baconator, and Chicken Chipotle are some of the popular choices on the menu. With outlets established currently in Delhi and Gurgaon, Wendy’s is planning on expanding the market in India over the next few years. Hope they don’t miss out on Visakhapatnam.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Located across the country, in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and more, Dunkin Donuts is one of the biggest donut chains in India. Some of their signature donuts include Death By Choco, Salted Caramel Donut, and Gemmy. While we do love a box of luscious sweets, a box of assorted donuts would make us just as happy!

Costa Coffee

The UK-based chain, Costa Coffee, has 50 years of experience and established its operations in India in 2005. They now have over 40 outlets in India. With the variety that the coffee outlets offer here, Costa Coffee’s Flat White, Mocha, Macchiato, and other beverages will surely find their way into Vizagites’ hearts.

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram and let us know which other iconic food chain from other cities you would love to see in Vizag.