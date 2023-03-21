Netflix has a range of genres to offer. If you are specifically looking to watch something cosy and relaxing, give these feel-good romantic movies a shot. These lighthearted stories explore impressive yet wholesome stories, that will make up a warm viewing experience. With that being said, we picked out such movies from the OTT platform. Some of these also feature big named actors like Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, Vicky Kaushal and others. Go through this list and find out what these feel-good romantic movies on Netflix are.

Here is a list of feel-good romantic movies on Netflix.

The Royal Treatment

Izzy is a New York hairdresser, who is offered a chance to work at a royal wedding. However, she finds herself falling for the charming price. Directed by Rick Jacobson, this from com features eminent actors Laura Marano, Mena Massoud, Phoenix Connolly, and others in prominent roles.

Falling Inn Love

Upon winning a competition, Gabriela gains ownership of a rustic New Zealand Inn. The metropolitan woman teams up with a generous contractor, to renovate the residence. Starring an ensemble cast including Christina Milian, Adam Demos, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and others. This feel-good romantic movie is directed by Roger Kumble.

Plan A Plan B

When a matchmaker and an advocate with contradicting personalities cross paths, we get to find out if opposites attract or repulse. Starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in plot-centric roles. This Hindi feel-good romantic movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora.

A Perfect Pairing

Lola is an executive at an LA wine company. Her hardworking personality drives her to an Australian sheep station. While she starts working here as a ranch hand, she sparks a romance with a local. Directed by Stuart McDonald, this film features Victoria Justice, Adam Demos, Craig Horner, and other notable actors in lead roles.

Your Place or Mine

Debbie and Peter are best friends, but they share opposite personalities. When Debbie decides to follow her lifelong dream, Peter helps her by volunteering to take care of her teenage son. Featuring famed actors Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, this film also stars Zoe Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Jesse Williams, and others in supporting roles. Aline Brosh McKenna directed the movie.

Love Per Square Foot

Sanjay and Karina enter into a marriage of convenience, to purchase their first home in Mumbai. The two soon find themselves catching feelings for each other. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the Hindi film stars Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in prime roles.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.