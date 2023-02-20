Looking for your next binge-watch? We’ve got you covered. Netflix has been hard at work creating new original content, and they’re not slowing down. With so many titles rolling on your screens every day, it can be confusing to choose the right one. So here are the top 6 picks of movies and web series from the Netflix Original content you could choose for your next binge.

Here is a list of 6 Netflix Original movies and web series you must watch!

#1 You

Created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, this web series has 4 seasons to binge-watch this week. The plot follows a dangerous charmer who’s loved, lost and lived many lives. Watch how he cannot escape the past each time he takes on a new role in a new place. The cast of the series includes Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti and others in lead roles.

#2 Class

Three students from a poor neighbourhood join an exclusive high school for the Delhi elite, where they uncover dark secrets and rumours and also witness a murder. The cast of this trending Netflix Original web series includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman and others in lead roles.

#3 Love to Hate You

Yeo Mi-ran and Nam Gang-ho have opposite personalities but love means nothing to both of them. Soon this changes when they date each other. Directed by Kim Jung-kwon, this romantic comedy-drama Netflix Original web series stars Teo Yoo, Kim Ok-bin, Kim Ji-hoon, and others in lead roles.

#4 True Spirit

Sixteen-year-old Jessica plans to become the youngest person ever to sail solo. She seeks to fulfil her dream and learns to face her fears along the journey. The English biography is based on the true story of Jessica Watson. It is directed by Sarah Spillane and stars Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Teagan Croft, and others.

#5 Fauda

Fauda is an Israeli action thriller series developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff based on their real-life experiences in the Israel Defence Forces. The series tells the story of Doron Kavillio, a commander in the Mista’arvim unit and his team’s missions. The fourth season of this Netflix Original thriller drama is now streaming.

#6 Bling Empire: New York

A one of a kind web series that showcases the wild and wealthy Asian and Asian-American fun-seekers who go all out on parties, glamour and drama in New York. Watch this Netflix Original to get an inside scoop on the so-called rich life. The cast includes Dorothy Wang, Blake Abbie, Tina Leung and others in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.