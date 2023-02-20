Staying in the comfort of our homes and watching movies is indeed a great way to unwind at the end of the day. However, nothing can beat the experience of watching movies in theatres. The high-definition visuals and sound quality make it worthwhile. With the commencement of another week, you can look forward to a plethora of movies releasing in theatres this Friday. Different film industries including Tollywood, Bollywood, Mollywood, and more have some exciting movies to look forward to this weekend.

Here are 8 movies releasing in theatres this Friday.

Taxi

Four people from different walks of life hire a shared cab. They go through a series of events on the way to their destination and realise that their lives are intertwined. The Telugu action thriller stars Vasant Sameer Pinnamaraju, Almas Motiwala, Surya Sreenivas, and others. The film is directed by Harish Sajja.

Break Out

Maniratnam, an aspiring filmmaker, goes to Hyderabad to attend a narration meet. However, the event doesn’t take place and he takes shelter in a mechanic’s garage for the night. The plot unfolds here. Raja Goutham, Kireeti Damaraju, and Anand Chakrapani star in the lead roles. The Telugu thriller film is directed by Subbu Cherukuri.

Mr King

Shiva is an RJ, who is working on his thesis. Umadevi and Vennela both fall in love with him. Apart from the love triangle crisis, he is also faced with threats from Seetharama Raju, a cunning man. The Telugu drama movie is directed by Sasiidhar Chavali and stars Sharan Kumar, Yashvika Nishkala and Urvi Singh in the lead roles.

Selfiee

Vijay Kumar, a Bollywood superstar, has to obtain a new driving license. Om Prakash Agarwal, the RTO Officer, happens to be a die-hard fan of Vijay. A misunderstanding between the two leads to a war of words played out in front of the media. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi star in the titular roles. The Hindi action comedy film is directed by Raj Mehta.

Juliet 2: Behind the Door

Juliet is a sturdy woman who witnesses a dreadful incident, which evokes her past traumas. The plot revolves around vengeful attacks and how she tries her best to prevail over them. The Kannada thriller movie stars Brinda Acharya, Anoop Sagar, Kush Acharya, and others. The film is directed by Virat B Gowda.

Gowli

Gowli, an innocent villager, was often oppressed by gangsters and the city’s police officer. He finally decides to take revenge after enduring the constant attacks. Sharath Lohitashwa, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Srinagar Kitty, and others star in the Kannada movie. The action drama is directed by Soora.

Oh My Darling

Joel and Jenny love each other with earnestness. However, their love is put to the test as they go through a series of events. The Malayalam rom-com stars Anikha Surendran and Melvin G Babu in the lead roles. Alfred D Samuel directed the movie.

Pranaya Vilasam

Pranaya Vilasam portrays the love stories of different characters, who are at different stages of life. Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan, Mamitha Baiju, and others star in the Malayalam film. Nikhil Muraly directed the romantic movie.

