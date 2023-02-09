Malayalam movies are known for their breathtaking cinematography and their deep and highly creative storylines. For those who enjoy depth in the films they watch, they need not look further than Malayalam movies. While there are many great movies to watch from Mollywood, not everyone has the time to go through all of them. To add to that, it is rather hard to find the time to go to the theatres to catch movies in the buzz of today. Luckily, Amazon Prime Video has some of the best and top IMDb-rated Malayalam movies, from brutal crime thrillers to heartwarming comedies.

Here is a list of the top IMDb-rated Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Kumbalangi Nights

Four brothers who are left to their own vices after their mother leaves for a pilgrimage struggle with various issues. They face problems with each other and the low status they hold in their village. The movie stars Shane Nigam, Faahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Matthew Thomas. Kumbalangi Nights is directed by Madhu C. Narayanan.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

The Great Indian Kitchen

Conflict is always bound to erupt when the new meets the old. This movie is about a well-educated woman who finds herself in an arranged marriage with a man from a conservative family. She becomes disillusioned when her mother-in-law leaves to look after her pregnant daughter. She realizes that the life they expect her to live isn’t the kind of life she wants for herself. The movie stars Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It is directed by Jeo Baby.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Malik

This crime drama is about an imprisoned young man who is asked to murder his uncle while they’re both behind bars. With a difficult past and an uncertain future, he finds himself in a very difficult situation. Malik Stars Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan and Vinay Fort amongst others. It is directed by Mahesh Narayan.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Home

A father who tries to get in touch with his tech-savvy sons figures out the damaging effects of technology. The movie stars Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Naslen K. Gafoor, Deepa Thomas and others. Home is directed by Rojin Thomas.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Joseph

When a series of uncanny events keep happening while a retired Policeman is called to investigate a murder, he and his friends must dig up their investigative skills to solve the case. The film stars Joju George, Athmeeya Rajan, and Dileen Pothan and is directed by M. Padmakumar.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Manichitrathazhu

The oldest on the list of top IMDb-rated Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime Video, this horror movie is about a couple moving into a haunted house despite several warnings from their family not to do so. Many sinister things occur after they move into the house. The film stars Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana. It is directed by Fazil.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Android Kunjappan

An ageing man who is not very fond of change is faced with several issues after his son leaves the country for work and his nurse leaves him. His son gifts him an android nurse to look after him. The movie stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Soubin Shahir, Sooraj Thelakkad, Kendy Zirdo, and Sanju Kurup. It is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduvai.

IMDb rating: 8/10

