The coming weekend is packed with some interesting lineup movies releasing at the theatres. The Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries are gearing up to capture the audience with a number of releases from Mammootty's Christopher to Shamita Shetty's The Tenant.

Here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres this weekend in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

#1 Hindi

2 movies are releasing in Hindi this weekend. With interesting storylines, they are sure to make an entertaining watch. Shiv Shastri Balboa is a comedy-drama directed by Ajayan Venugopalan and stars Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The Tenant starring Shamita Shetty and directed by Sushrut Jain revolves around a conservative Mumbai suburb and their views of a cosmopolitan woman. Both movies will be released on 10 February 2023.

#2 Telugu

Nearly seven Telugu movies are heading to the theatres this weekend, making it an entertaining one for Telugu fans. Break Out starring Raja Goutham and directed by Subbu Cherukuri is a thriller movie about an aspiring filmmaker. Cheddi Gang Tamasha starring and directed by Venkat Kalyan G is an interesting drama of a few classmates who become thieves. Popcorn, Its Pure Love, Allantha Doorana, Desam Kosam Bhagat Singh and Sirimalle Puvva are other Telugu movies that are also releasing this weekend.

#3 Tamil

4 Tamil movies are making their way to the theatres this weekend with some interesting content. Vasantha Mullai releasing this 10 February stars Bobby Simha and Arya in lead roles and is directed by Ramanan Purushotham. Kasethan Kadavulada starring Shiva, Priya Anand and Yogi Babu in lead roles is a comedy-drama directed by R Kannan. Kodai and Dada are the other two Tamil movies releasing this week.

#4 Malayalam

Christopher starring Mammootty, Vinay Rai, Amala Paul and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles is an action thriller directed by B Unnikrishnan. Mammootty is all set to entertain you in a vigilant cop avatar. Rekha directed by Jithin Issac Thomas is a Malayalam drama starring Vincy Aloshious and Unni Lalu in lead roles. Enkilum Chandrike and Aalankam are the other two Malayalam movies releasing this week.

